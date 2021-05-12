Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)

Doctor Doom is a man of many talents. One rarely used power is one he learned from an alien race, that of transferring his mind into that of another. First used in Fantastic Four #10 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby…

This ability was forgotten for twenty-five years, until John Byrne used it in his Fantastic Four run, in Fantastic Four #260.

And the truth revealed a couple of years later in Fantastic Four #287.

It doesn't come up a lot. But Al Ewing, current writer of Guardians Of The Galaxy has read them. Possibly in the back of the Marvel UK version of Secret Wars II like I did. You never know. And so Doctor Doom faces down the Guardians, with Hulkling and Wiccan.

And handily Hulking has plenty of Skrull DNA to fashion a mask from his own face, now that Doctor Doom is in charge.

Of course, not everything goes according to plan for Doom. And one further mind switch later…

Is this the first appearance of Doom Raccoon? He might want to sort out his appearance when returning to Earth though. His fiancee might not be so understanding.

And yes, we have the marriage of Victor Von Doom and Victorious. Although when Doom finds out about Johnny Storm, there may be fireworks. As the Fantastic Four will be intimately involved in this wedding in more ways than one.

And if Mister Fantastic refused, well, maybe Doom will have to possess his mind again. To be fair, there's a lot of possession and control going on in the Fantastic Four right now…

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210539

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 1: "Betrothal" The HUMAN TORCH's love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife…

And is Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable!

Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210625

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth

A WHOLE GALAXY OF TROUBLE!

• As half the team defends the Kree/Skrull Throneworld against a deadlier threat than they've ever faced before…

• …the other half investigates a terrifying sacrificial cult on a mysterious planet…with the power to plunge the universe into war.

• Plus: A new space hero…joins…the team…

•…No way.

Rated T+In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

