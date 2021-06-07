Big Hero 6: The Series Gets Graphic Novel Adaptation from Yen Press

JY, the Yen Press kids' imprint responsible for celebrated works such as Svetlana Chmakova's Awkward and Disney's W.I.T.C.H. and Wizards of Mickey, announced they would be publishing a graphic novel based on Big Hero 6: The Series, the animated show. The book will be out in August 2021.

Adapted by Hong Gyun An

"The gang is back in an all-new adventure! Join Hiro, Baymax, Go Go, Wasabi, Honey Lemon, and Fred as they fight to protect the streets of San Fransokyo."

Filled with lovable characters and an intriguing science-fiction premise, Big Hero 6 has been a fan favorite Disney property since the release of the Academy Award®-winning 2014 film. The graphic novel adaptation of Big Hero 6: The Series provides fans with fun-filled adventures with their favorite characters and is set to debut in between the end of the Big Hero 6: The Series animated show and before the highly anticipated original series Baymax! begins streaming on Disney+ in 2022. The series might be the closest Disney has to My Hero Academia, the Japanese manga and anime series about superheroes for middle-graders. You could argue that these are better superhero comics than Marvel and DC's since they're for the intended audience – kids.

Big Hero 6: The Series is drawn by talented newcomer Hong Gyun An, a recent graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York City. His range of dynamic character expressions is demonstrated throughout the pages of Big Hero 6: The Series. It's not exactly a manga because it's not created in Japan by Japanese creators, but it looks as good as any manga. The School of Visual Arts has been turning out a lot of top-notch talent for a long time now, and many of them entertaining the Young Adult and Middle-Grade graphic novel world rather than monthly comics.

Big Hero 6: The Series is out in August from Yen Press.