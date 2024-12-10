Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Big News Coming From Marvel Comics Tomorrow

Big news is coming from Marvel Comics tomorrow for March 2025... is it Mark Millar? It might be. What do you think?

Article Summary Marvel Comics teases a major announcement by editor Mark Paniccia, sparking speculation in the comic community.

DC's Batman Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb set for March 2025 heightens competition with Marvel.

Discussion arises about Mark Millar possibly returning to Marvel for a significant project in 2025.

Could Marvel's move be a strategic response, potentially involving Old Man Logan's creative team?

March 2025 will see the launch of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Hush 2 on the Batman ongoing comic book from DC Comics, a story first broken on Bleeding Cool. It is likely to sell very well indeed, alongside DC's new Absolute line. So what will Marvel Comics be doing in response? Well, Marvel editor Mark Paniccia just posted to social media, "BIG news coming from MARVEL COMICS within the next day. When I say "big" you'll know what I meant." He's not the editor of Storm, so it can't be this, but what could it be?

Mark Paniccia is a Senior Editor at Marvel Comics and has been at the company since 2004, making this his twentieth year at the publisher. He is currently the Star Wars editor at Marvel, as well as on titles such as Sabretooth, Conquest 2099, Ghost Rider, Hellverine, and more. And was editor of Wolverine when it did its own version of Hush and had Mark Millar and Leinil Yu jump forward in time and across dimensions for the now-classic Old Man Logan.

Mark Millar has been making noises about coming back to Marvel Comics for something big in 2025 and was talking to Marvel EIC CB Cebulski when he came to London for a Fantastic Four movie set visit. This is purely speculation, but maybe Mark Millar will team up with Mark Paniccia on something? Maybe even with Leinil Yu? Again, this is just mindless speculation, and the two things may not be linked at all.

But what if they were? Wouldn't that be a nice one-two for Marvel Comics to launch against DC Comics' bows for March? And have the Old Man Logan team up against the Hush team? Okay, I'll stop now.

In other actual Mark Millar-related news, his daughter Emily Millar has a pop-up shop and gallery in Glasgow next week…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!