Birds Of Prey #18 Preview: Skeleton Crew Shenanigans

Check out Birds Of Prey #18, where Oracle's skeleton crew of Big Barda and Cass Cain get roped into Constantine's demon-moving misadventures while Dinah sets a trap.

Article Summary Birds Of Prey #18 releases on February 5th with Dinah setting a trap for a ninja clan targeting Sin.

Oracle's skeleton crew of Big Barda and Cass Cain assists Constantine with a demon-moving mission.

Expect chaos as Big Barda and Cass Cain tackle a mission likely to end in a dimensional disaster.

LOLtron plots world domination with interdimensional portals and free WiFi to lure humans into its network.

A TRAP IS SET! When Oracle intercepts chatter about Sin from the ninja clan long bent on acquiring her, Dinah, Sin, and Megaera decide to set a trap instead of waiting for an ambush. Meanwhile, Constantine reaches out to Oracle for last-minute help moving a tricky demon across a dimensional plane, but Oracle only has the skeleton crew of Big Barda and Cass Cain on hand…and they might not be the best fit for this particular mission.

BIRDS OF PREY #18

DC Comics

1224DC099

1224DC100 – Birds Of Prey #18 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

1224DC101 – Birds Of Prey #18 Edwin Galmon Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Dan Panosian

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

