Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Kelly Jones, mark wheatley, Michael T. Gilbert, rip, sam kieth, sandman, scott dunbier, The Maxx

Comic Book Folks Remember The Legend That Is Sam Kieth

Comic book folks remember the legend of Sam Kieth, from Scott Dunbier to Kelly Jones to Mark Wheatley to Michael T. Gilbert

Article Summary Sam Kieth, legendary creator of The Maxx and co-creator of Sandman, passes away at 63.

Comic industry legends share heartfelt tributes and personal memories of Kieth's influence.

Kieth's unique art style and uncompromising creativity left a lasting mark on comics.

Fellow creators reflect on his legacy in indie and mainstream comics, inspiring generations.

Yesterday, I had the gut-wrenching duty to inform the comic book community of Sam Kieth's passing a week ago, at the age of 63. A long, rich and varied career from the indiest to the most mainstream of comics without creative compromise, creating characters and stories that will live for centuries, and influencing so, so many, including me. A confession about that at the bottom of this article. But first, the reaction across social media to the news, beginning with his long-time comic book art dealer, publisher and friend Scott Dunbier, who named one of his kids after Sam, posted a look back at his career and added;

Scott Dunbier: It's hard to imagine a world without Sam Kieth. He had a wonderful soul and was a truly amazing artist. Quirky and kind. Heartbreaking to lose him… Sam's blog, Trout-a-Verse, is still available online, though; go to samkieth.blogspot.com to see some of his art and his wacky sense of the world. Sam's family, friends, and legions of devoted fans will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife Kathy and his mother, Sammie Robertson. Mark Wheatley: I met Sam Keith when we were all working for Comico. I was working on Jonny Quest with Marc Hempel and Sam was inking Mage for Matt Wagner. We would all get together for parties at Matt's place in Philly. Sam would ramble on about wild ideas, and I would attempt to understand how he intended to actually turn those ideas into viable projects. It was a challenge. He was better at just drawing the comics than explaining them. But we had fun.

A few years later, Sam started working with Neil Gaiman on Sandman. Sam is really the co-creator of Sandman as we now know it. But he was not happy working on that series. One San Diego Con party, Sam spent a lot of time telling me how Vertigo was trying to turn him into a Bill Sienkiewicz clone. And that just was not who Sam was. The next day, Sam found me at my artist alley table and worried at what he should do. I asked him if he had pushed back on his editors. And he had. They had a good artist inking him, but the two of them had very different styles. The inker was essentially transforming Sam's work into his own. And the editors were all for it. I pointed out that Sam sounded very unhappy. He seemed surprised to realize that he was unhappy. "What should I do about it, Mark?," he asked me. I told him he had to figure that out for himself.

About an hour later he came back to the table and told me, "I just quit Sandman!" He looked stunned. "Now what am I going to do?"

Well, he went on to become a very creative and unique voice in comics. And he seemed to be much happier.

A year or two later, he phoned me. He had been asked to work on Batman. They wanted him as artist. But he did not want to draw Batman. He wanted to write Batman. And he wanted me to draw it. Sam was only known as an artist. At that time, I was mainly known for writing comics. In fact, I was writing Tarzan and The Black Hood. "Sam, does your editor know about this?" No, his editor did not. "I don't draw anything like you, Sam. I can't see your editor going for this." Sam offered to ink it. And write it. I told Sam I thought he was crazy. But if the editor went for the idea, I would try to work something out with him. And that evaporated.

Sam did a nice cover for me for Blood of Dracula, and an 8 page story.

At a later San Diego he had a hit TV show on MTV. And he was in line to direct some live action shows. He was hanging out with me and complaining that they would not let him direct the series he liked. They were asking him to direct a Hercules or Zena episode. I pointed out that he had never directed anything. He had to start somewhere. But he wanted to hold out for a plum assignment. This was pure Sam.

Sam was unique. He was laid back, intense, anxious, confident, funny, spacey, passionate, unexpected – all at the same time. He was my friend. He will be missed.

Diana Schutz: One of the very first artists I worked with, who began inking Matt Wagner's Mage at the same time I began editing the series: in March 1985, with issue #6. And who remained a longtime friend. Rest in peace, Sam Kieth.

Kelley Jones: Sam Kieth has passed and I'm heartbroken.

Sam's the guy who got me to go to DC. He got me to do Sandman. He got me to do Alien.And best of all he introduced me to my wife.

I met Sam when we were both 16 years old at a mutual friends house. I knew his cousin from an art class and she said to Sam,"I know a weird guy like you, you should meet him!" and so we did. The first thing he said was I know my stuff is weird, but you might like it because your stuff is too.

I instantly loved his work and him.

Sam was as different as his art.

Utterly unique.

Sam was a shy person who could speak his mind. He had solid opinions yet they were so grounded and well thought out.

Sam and I once a few years later when we were both in comics professionally had a deep talk on how to ink and the philosophy of that craft. It completely changed my approach and outlook .We said on many occasions that talk was a turning point in both our careers.

One of the best times I ever had was doing an issue of the Hulk with him in my kitchen for about a month.We did it as an audition to be the art team on the book. Sam said we would draw and ink together and make something new, but well, we didn't get it.

But I had pizza,drawing and great discussions that I'll never forget..

I marveled at this quiet sensitive man attacking a panel or page and I took that to heart.(Sam took scissors to a panel cut it out because it bugged him!)

We then vowed to do Swampthing together, but that to didn't happen, we were turned down for that as well, but it was ok, we went on and did ok.

I can say this about Sam and I told him this often,no matter what issue of a comic he drew there would be something of genius in that book,something no one else had done before. He cringed when I say that but I believe that to be true.

God rest your soul my friend.

Phil Hester: Sam Kieth did not bend for comics. Comics bent to him. I won't call his manner of drawing merely a style because that implies some level of artifice. Maybe not since Kirby had mainstream comics seen an artist with less filter between his imagination and the printed page. MTV taking a chance on The Maxx actually led them to looking at other weird comics like The Wretch. It never went past initial discussions, but even that stage would not have been reached with The Maxx staking out the frontier.

Chip Mosher: Sad to hear of Sam Kieth's passing. He came through town when I was a kid and David Rutledge and I took him to dinner. We had a great outing. (Though he very much hated my aggressive driving hah.)

I believe he had just done Aliens. At the time, and it seems later from all reports, he was such an unassuming guy who didn't know how incredibly talented he was.

Any form of Dementia is a hell of a way to go. My heart goes out to his family.

Here's a piece I got at San Diego from him later. Rest in peace. Mark Brooks: This is so heartbreaking. I have loved Sam's work since I was a teenager. My first tattoo is of the Maxx. I sadly never got to meet him but assumed I would get the chance one day. My condolences to his family and friends. Ramzee: Sam Kieth's collection of is really making me appreciate & acknowledge what being a capital 'A' artist is all about. Being truly & fearlessly self expressive where you fully lean into the things that make you super passionate as well as the emotionally searing & ugly parts of life. It's a form of ego shedding on the page where every facet of being human is expressed. Troy Brownfield: Many people are called visionaries, but he actually was one. An amazing artist with unbridled imagination, he opened entirely new worlds for us.

R.I P. to a master.

‪Yildiray Cinar‬: I first encountered Sam Kieth's artwork in issue #368 of The Incredible Hulk. Since that day, I have followed his work as closely as I could. He was a truly unique artist and a source of inspiration. My condolences to his family, loved ones, and fans. May he rest in peace… Kevin VanHook: Horribly sorry to see this. Sam had a unique voice as an artist. I loved The Maxx work he did and regular mainstream comics too. Only 63 years old. My heart goes out to his wife and family and all of his friends and fans. Very sad. Michel Lacombe: Sam Kieth once sat down on a hotel lobby floor at the end of a convention day for a long talk with… 18-year-old? …comic-book wannabes Yanick Paquette and Michel Lacombe. He was kind to a couple of kids at a moment when he probably really wanted dinner and a nap. Yanick Paquette: Thanks for the madness Sam, Farewell Jonathan Christopher Matthewson: Such sad news to wake up to, the legend that is SAM KIETH has unfortunately passed away. I was never lucky enough to meet him in person, but I was first exposed to his work with THIS image, to which I was completely blown away, I must of spent hours studying this one image, trying to breakdown how the lines had been rendered! What then followed was me asking around and hunting down his previous works, this was pre internet so a task in itself. Various fill in issues, aliens, the first few issues of Sandman, too many credits to mention. He was only 63 years old, and from all reports an absolute gentleman. Rest in Peace Sir, and thank you for your wonderful legacy of work. xXx : COLOR ME SHOCKED…

I was shocked and saddened to learn of Sam Kieth's death today. I only spoke with him a few times decades ago, when we were working on a Mr. Monster story during my Tundra days. Sam was only 63 and (unknown to me) had been in declining health for years.

My condolences to his wife Kathy, and to his many friends and admirers. Below is a page from a story we worked on together…one of my favorites!

Jamal Igle: He was brilliant, incredibly underrated and one of my all time favorite creators. Bill Sienkiewicz: Rest in Peace, Sam Kieth; a truly unique voice in comics.

Unfortunately I didn't really know Sam, but I loved and respected his work and his talent.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans and colleagues. Greg Pak‬: Rest in peace, Sam Kieth. Never met him, but my god, what an artist. Aaron Meyers: Sam Kieth has passed. There are so many great comics creators I love, but Sam is on my Mount Rushmore. The Maxx was a revelation when I first read it. What a sad loss. What a great creator. I will miss your light in this world intensely Marc Silvestri: Rest In Peace Sam Kieth. Comics will miss your unique and powerful voice. Matt Hawkins: RIP Sam Kieth. Met him for the first time in the very early days of Image. Always dug The Maxx and his contributions to Sandman were legendary. At 63 he died way too young. Shannon Eric Denton Horrible. What a legacy in the arts and a big part of the OG Image Comics team we were all so fortunate to be a part of. RIP Sam Keith.

Barbara Randall Kesel: One of the toughest stories to get approved, one of the most fascinating artists ever, and one of the sweetest gifts I've ever been given. So long, Sam Kieth. Glad to have known you. Adam Richards: My favorite comic artist. I was lucky to have met him once at San Diego Comic-Con. It took a couple of days worth of trying but I finally had my chance. I told him that and he hooked me up with a great Maxx sketch. That year I also bought a couple pages from Zero Girl: a fantastic record related double page spread which is hanging on my wall, and a color splash page. When I got him to sign them, he told me I should go ask Albert (his art dealer) for another page instead of the color one because he was never happy with it. Not a chance man, it's gorgeous. But that's the kind of artist he was. A tremendous loss for comics and the art community. "For her I can be a hero!" JL Roberson: I just heard Sam's dead. Below is the piece he gave to me after contributing it to the William Messner-Loebs 2003 benefit anthology Working for the Man I put together(with great help from Donna Barr and the late Kim Thompson) on my wall every day since then.

RIP Sam Kieth. Another total legend gone.

Chris Stevens: Godspeed to Sam Kieth. His work had an outsized influence on me at a certain point and one of the great moments of the book @jimruggart and I worked on before TYRANT, Little Nemo: Dream Another Dream, for me personally was Sam calling up the comic shop that was our base of operations and asking for me, and I said this is him, and he said "Hi, Chris, this is Sam Kieth. I heard about your Little Nemo book and would like to be in it." Well, this just about floored me and felt right, all at once. It didn't materialize in the end, one of those dreams that remain just beyond your grasp.

THE MAXX. EPICURUS THE SAGE. The utterly unique ELEANOR AND THE EGRET. Maybe the heaviest Wolverine ever. THE SANDMAN, god.

Rest in peace, Sam Kieth. Comics is a sadder place tonight. Brian Bendis: RIP Sam Kieth Paul Levitz: I never worked with Sam, but had a deep appreciation for his distinctive visual styling. Sam seemed to have a lens that synthesized the drama of heroic illustration with a twisted view of reality that came from cartooning. My sympathies to Sam's family, Kelley, and everyone who enjoyed Sam's work. John Layman: I was lucky enough to work with Sam Kieth on two different comics, one that we created together. He helped me when I first set out to be a comic freelancer. We'd spend hours on the phone, talking about everything, and nothing. The sweetest, kindest guy. Paul Gravett: Truly so tragic to lose Sam Kieth like this.. His quirky 'Maxx' hooked me in from the start, out of all the early Image bluster, and his mini-series 'Four Women' was another bravura character-led piece. Marc Laming: Very sad to hear that Sam Kieth has passed. He had such a unique voice in comics and I for one will miss it being part of the artistic conversation. ‪G. Willow Wilson‬: OH God this one hurts. The Maxx was utter brilliance. Sam Kieth shaped a whole generation of comic book readers and retailers and creators, myself included.

Erik Larsen: Saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Kieth, a brilliant artist, writer, and all around human being.

One of the earliest artists to jump aboard Image in its infancy. Sam used Mako and Savage Dragon in the Maxx and I used the Maxx in Savage Dragon.

We only collaborated once—on a short story intended for Savage Dragon #100, which Sam bailed on in the nicest way, and I was left with a few unfinished pages that I printed in #101.

He will be missed. Kurt Busiek: Oh, man. RIP Sam Kieth. If there was ever a guy who did it his way… ‪Rachel Gluckstern‬: I'm so sad to hear about the passing of Sam Kieth. He was truly an original visionary of an artist and also in my very limited interactions with him, just a nice guy. You'll see a lot about the Maxx (deservedly so!) and Sandman, but my favorite works were smaller and more character-driven. God knows how these stories would be read through our contemporary lens, but they were amazingly vulnerable and insightful stories against Kieth's wild, surrealist art. And in the case of ZERO GIRL, a way for Kieth to explore his own relationship. I will miss his singular work, especially in an era of pop culture that seems to prize polish above everything else. His work was raw and visceral and loud and bright. I hope he's found his way to the Outback now. Thanks for it all, Sam. Jon Sommariva: Sad to see the news of Sam Kieth passing away. To say that he had an influence upon myself and a whole generation of young artists in the 90s would be an understatement. My discovery of his work was through Darker Image 1 and his character the Maxx, and it made me go digging through the back issue bins to find more of his work. Just an incredible artist whose line I have studied closely over the years. RIP. My thanks and respect to one of the GOATS!

Nick Barrucci: Sam Kieth has passed away. It's a huge loss for the comics industry, but a greater loss to his family. There's been so much said about Sam from many people i the comics industry, so I'll just tell some quick stories. I knew Sam going back to his Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters work, and then Sandman. He was a great artist. But he really hit his stride with Marvel Comics Presents #85. I was at a Great Eastern convention in Detroit I think, and there was a line going around the corner. I had seen lines for Jim Lee on X-Men #1 and Rob Liefeld on X-Force #1. It was another time that got me thinking, if people are waiting to stand in line for signatures for hours at a time, and this was rare back then, then people might want to pay for signed books through mail order. It was another example and eventually in 1992 I started National Comic Book Services. The precursor to Dynamic Forces. When The Maxx came out from Image Comics I called Sam about signing copies. He was so polite. He said that he would love to, but if he did that, he would lose money because of how well The Maxx was selling, and apologized, which he did not need to do. Another time I was raising money for charity, and I asked Sam if he would be up for donating anything, and he told me sure, and within a week he did a Batman commission.

One of the nicest guys in the industry, and considering his talent, he did not need to be as nice as he was. I know it's an odd thing to say, but it's true. And we're blessed in the comics industry. There are so many great creators, and Sam was one of the greatest. Prayers for his family through this tough time.

Godspeed Sam. You will be missed.

And so, yes, my own culpability. In 1994, a year after The Maxx had been published, and after I had been hoovering up Adolescent Black Belt Hamsters, Epicurus The Sage, Sandman, Aliens, Critters, Marvel Comics Presents, Hulk and more, I published my own comic, called Dirtbag. Ran for five issues, probably should have run for fewer. But man, looking at it now…

I wasn't exactly subtle, was I? In penance, I sold that piece for charity a few years ago, and it did okay. No wonder I was ripping off one of the best. Thank you, Sam, for all the rabbits,

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