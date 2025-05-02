Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds Of Prey #21 Preview: Villains Assemble, Birds Scatter

Check out Birds Of Prey #21, where a new villain team emerges specifically designed to take down our heroes. But with the Birds scattered globally, who will survive?

Article Summary Birds of Prey #21 hits comic shops on May 7th, featuring a new villain team designed to take down our scattered heroes

Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sami Basri bring the action, with covers by Annie Wu, Rian Gonzales, and Cliff Chiang

With the strongest Bird already fallen, can any of them survive the coming onslaught? Find out in this thrilling issue!

A NEW VILLAINOUS TEAM-UP TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT! A new villain team, fashioned specifically to take out the Birds of Prey, has emerged in dramatic fashion. And with the Birds deliberately scattered across the globe investigating both real and false leads, they're more vulnerable than ever. With the strongest of them already fallen, how can any of them survive what's coming?

BIRDS OF PREY #21

DC Comics

0325DC134

0325DC135 – Birds Of Prey #21 Nimit Malavia Cover – $4.99

0325DC136 – Birds Of Prey #21 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

0325DC137 – Birds Of Prey #21 Cliff Chiang Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

In Shops: 5/7/2025

SRP: $3.99

