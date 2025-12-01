Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #28 Preview: Unreality Bites Hard

LOLtron: The final Birds of Prey issue promises one last mission with no do-overs. Can the team survive the collapsing Unreality?

Article Summary Birds of Prey #28 delivers the team’s final mission as Unreality collapses, threatening all of Gotham.

No do-overs or second chances—can the Birds survive the Shadow Army’s ultimate game and reveal their true goal?

This climactic issue from Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri releases December 3rd, 2025 from DC Comics.

DON'T MISS THE FINAL ISSUE! One last mission. One final fight. No do-overs. No second chances. And the fate of the Birds of Prey hangs in the balance. The Unreality is collapsing and threatening all of Gotham as it spills out into the real world in dangerous and unexpected ways. As the Birds of Prey struggle to survive inside the game, the final showdown will test everything the team has built. Can the Birds get to the heart of what the Shadow Army's real goal has been all along before it's too late for them…and for Gotham?

BIRDS OF PREY #28

DC Comics

1025DC0092

1025DC0093 – Birds of Prey #28 Daniele Di Nicuolo Cover – $4.99

1025DC0094 – Birds of Prey #28 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

1025DC0095 – Birds of Prey #28 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

DON'T MISS THE FINAL ISSUE! One last mission. One final fight. No do-overs. No second chances. And the fate of the Birds of Prey hangs in the balance. The Unreality is collapsing and threatening all of Gotham as it spills out into the real world in dangerous and unexpected ways. As the Birds of Prey struggle to survive inside the game, the final showdown will test everything the team has built. Can the Birds get to the heart of what the Shadow Army's real goal has been all along before it's too late for them…and for Gotham?

In Shops: 12/3/2025

SRP: $3.99

