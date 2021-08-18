Black Cat's Route To Confronting Thanos With The Infinity Stones

The Infinite Destinies Annuals featuring the newly bonded folk with the Infinity Stones that have been running through the summer from Marvel Comics, after being delayed for a year by the pandemic, alongside the Black Cat comic book, with Jed MacKay running the show. They tend to have a pattern, a lead character involved in a story that may lead to an individual who wields an Infinity Stone with a Nick Fury back-up strip which has Fury on his own interdimensional journey. Not everything follows that pattern but it creates a general trend. With both Black Cat #9 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Annual #1 both out today…

Begins with Iron Man fighting on Miles Morales: Spider-Man's behalf, against The Assessor behind recent assaults on the Morales family, and the teleporting agents he controls called Quantum.

Who it is revealed to have bonded with an Infinity Stone, the source of his power. With Nick Fury setting himself up as defending the Earth from the greatest threats out there.

The Captain America Annual has the Black Widow and Captain America on the Infinity Stones case.

Tracking down Overtime, one of the first to be bonded in the previous big event.

With Captain America debriefing Nick Fury

Black Cat Annual

While Nick Fury does some research

The Amazing Spider-Man Annual saw the most famous bonded individual, Star, look back on her life.

While therapy doesn't seem to do the trick for her, she takes to murder instead.

While Nick Fury finds himself captured by an interdimensional oddity.

The Thor Annual sees a parallel universe god, Valg, take control in Asgard – a character whose identity was originally hidden.

As the interdimensional oddity taking Fury is revealed as Nighthawk from the Heroes Reborn universe, the only one to remember that life, just as Blade remembered the Marvel Universe in Heroes Reborn. And, just like Blade, wants his reality back.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Annual has the most bizarre and unbelievable Infinity Stone origin for The Prince Of Power…

… but not as bizarre as The Prince Of Power being totally based on He-Man.

He has the power, you see. While Nighthawk has the power to turn Nick Fury to his own purposes, tracking down Infinity Stones to try and turn reality back again.

But it looks like he installed a back-up in himself for just this eventuality.

Or at least someone did. While today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual features stone-wielder Amulet, making him the second stone wielder Miles has had close contact with, in recent months.

While Nighthawk and "Falcon" are capturing Star, where Spider-Man failed.

While Nick Fury has his own plan, free of Nighthawk's control.

Which leads into last month's Black Cat #8 now with Felicia Hardy discovering the captured body of Star, put on stasis, as Nick Fury does his best to put her off.

Is this kidnapping her or freeing her? Maybe a bit of both?

And Black Cat #9, Felicia wakes Star up. Reveals her play. Such that it is.

And the client has a client.

And to do that, Star's powers need boosting, and close contact to another Infinity Stone wielder will do that trick.

Which sees both Overtime and Quantum

Pick a stone, any stone… Overtime now, Quantum next month…

The covers tesselate together like this, showing the stones in an Infinity Gauntlet. Four of them do anyway.

While the other three- okay, the Avengers' connecting cover as currently revealed doesn't work, but they seem so far to be showing an Infinity knuckle duster…

How long before Thor gets involved again? What if Black Cat's client is not Doctor Doom? Is Thanos coming to The Black Cat?

After all there was this vision from Black Cat #3 when she was powered up by the Asgardian world tree while fighting The King In Black…

Doom doesn't look like a client there… not in the traditional sense at least.

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210728

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Nick Bradshaw

IRON MAN VERSUS QUANTUM! When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock him and you! Don't miss this in depth look at some of the coolest new villains and the groundwork laid for major future Marvel stories! ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 1 (of 8) of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy"- Nick Fury is Agent of Nothing and Phil Coulson is Agent of Mephisto. For the first time since Coulson came back from the dead, these two brothers-in-arms will face off. Rated T+ In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210736

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Ron Lim

CAPTAIN AMERICA VERSUS OVERTIME! The fugitive known as Overtime broke out of death row when the time stone chose to bond with his soul, giving him powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up. ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 2 (of 8) of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy"! Rated T+ In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $4.99 BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD

MARVEL COMICS

APR210740

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) Ron Lim

"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONTINUES!

• Felicia Hardy's vacation is interrupted when a layover in South Korea turns into an insane caper.

• This caper is a deadly journey across Seoul, where she comes face to face with Taegukgi, White Fox and Tiger Division (from TASKMASTER #3)!

• And what does this have to do with the Infinity Stones? Find out this June!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 3 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2 INFD

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210553

(W) Karla Pacheco, Jed MacKay (A) Eleonora Carlini, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Sergio Davila

SPIDER-MAN VS. STAR!

The next can't-miss installment of the "Infinite Destinies" saga is here! Spider-Man thinks he knows reality warpers – but he's never met Ripley Ryan. Mass murderer and occasional Thunderbolt, Star is still searching for her own path…and the power to shape her future however she wants. But can the wielder of the Reality Stone really go up against a hero who's fought gods?! Find out here – and get the next piece of the Infinity Stone puzzle!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 4 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99 THOR ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210557

(W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Aaron Kuder, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Ron Lim

THOR VS. THOR!

Thor and the other leaders of the Ten Realms (and, uh, Hawkeye?) have gathered for a World Tree celebration! But the festivities come to an abrupt halt when a mysterious guest – and his otherworldly powers – crashes the party. And his "plus-one" is a dark, twisted version of Thor who is determined to become the iron-fisted ruler of all the realms!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 5 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 CONNECTING VAR INFD

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210621

(W) Saladin Ahmed, More (A) Luca Maresca, More (CA) Ron Lim

FIGHT AT THE MUSEUM!

Miles Morales is investigating a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn when he runs into Ms. Marvel's friend and ally AMULET!

Together they connect the monsters to a series of cursed magical objects. But who activated them, and why? And can Spider-Man and Amulet find out before the monsters take them down too?

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 6 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 CONNECTING VAR INFD

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210624

(W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Ron Lim

Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power…but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 7 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $4.99 AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210627

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Travel Foreman, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Ron Lim

"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONCLUDES!

The last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Meet the new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. What saves them? This character's other desires.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: The conclusion of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $4.99 BLACK CAT #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210613

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

"INFINITY SCORE" STARTS HERE!

• Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. the Black Cat, is hired to steal the Infinity Stones.

• Has anyone told her that these stones are now PEOPLE?

• Regardless, Nick Fury will do anything to stop the stone-bearers from being gathered, even if that means taking all nine of Felicia's lives.

• Black Cat has been picking away at the corners of the Marvel Universe, but this heist will put her square in the middle… just where she DOES NOT WANT TO BE! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99 BLACK CAT #9

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210666

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

"INFINITY SCORE" Continues!

• The hottest new character of the last five years, STAR, brings her reality-warping powers to bear in THE BLACK CAT!

• Who hired Felicia to do this job? Why do they want this infinite power?

• AND HOW DOES FELICIA THINK SHE IS GOING TO LIVE THROUGH THIS? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99 BLACK CAT #10

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210678

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

INFINITY SCORE continues!

• Infinity Stones are incredibly powerful but only get more so when in proximity to the other stones.

• Felicia Hardy has gathered three out of the six, and the Marvel Universe may be completely hosed. Rated T In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $3.99