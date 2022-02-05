Black Manta #6 Preview: Under the Sea

Devil Ray doesn't realize it's better down where it's wetter in this preview of Black Manta #6, so he plans to raise Atlantis to the surface… after killing everyone, of course. Can Black Manta stop him? Normally, we'd say yes, since it's the final issue and all that. But it is leading into the launch of a new Aquamen series, so you never know. Check out the preview below.

BLACK MANTA #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1221DC069

1221DC070 – BLACK MANTA #6 (OF 6) CVR B SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A/CA) Valentine De Landro

Final issue, leading directly into the Aquamen #1 launch! It's villain versus villain as Black Manta fights to stop Devil Ray, whose eyes are set on Atlantis but whose ambitions might very well bring about the end of the world. Will Manta finally be able to own his roots, his power, and his flaws to save Atlantis…and himself?

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.