Bleeding Cool First Look At DC K.O. Titans #30: Cyborg Vs Swamp Thing

Bleeding Cool First Look At DC K.O. Titans #30: Cyborg Vs Swamp Thing by John Layman and Pete Woods in two weeks

Article Summary Cyborg faces Swamp Thing in a brutal showdown in Titans #30, part of DC's explosive K.O. crossover event.

John Layman and Pete Woods deliver round 4 of DC K.O.'s martial arts death tournament in Titans #30.

Swamp Thing's unique plant-based regeneration could give him an edge against Cyborg’s raw power.

DC K.O. pits 32 heroes and villains in elimination bouts for the title of King Omega and power to stop Darkseid.

In two weeks' time, Titans #30 by John Layman and Pete Woods drops, with DC K.O. survivors Cyborg and Swamp Thing going up against each other. The Steel versus The Green. Weeds vs the weed strimmer. Here's a textless look ahead at the comic book, courtesy of Bleeding Cool… you can tell by the watermarks!

Of course, the thing about Swamp Thing is he can grow a new body. Many of them. Simultaneously, from any plant material. Including, presumably, what Cyborg still has in his digestive system. Death by… lettuce?

Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 4 of 8! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! $3.99 12/17/2025

DC K.O. is a major DC Comics crossover event in DC Comics, launched in October as part of the ongoing DC All In saga. Co-written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, it transforms the DC Universe into a high-stakes, bracket-style martial arts death tournament inspired by fighting games like Mortal Kombat. The event pits 32 of DC's most iconic heroes and villains against each other in brutal, gladiatorial battles within a massive, multi-tiered arena that emerges from the Earth itself. The winner is crowned "King Omega," gaining the power to challenge Darkseid and potentially save existence from annihilation. The story builds directly on the events of DC All In Special #1 (2024), where Darkseid, having absorbed vast amounts of Omega Energy (a chaotic, destructive force), ascends to near-omnipotent status.

