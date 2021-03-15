Blondie Celebrates 2020 with The Year to Stay in Bed Collection

King Features Syndicate has announced a new collection of the comic strip Blondie. Titled Blondie: The Year to Stay in Bed: 2020 Collection, the book is notable both for featuring an excessive two colons in a single title and for featuring comic strips by Dean Young and John Marshall commemorating the nightmarish hell year that was 2020. From the coronavirus pandemic to the election, Blondie tackled all the important subjects, like when Dagwood Bumstead became obsessed with the QAnon conspiracy and made plans to storm the U.S. Capitol after Donald Trump lost the election, or when he refused to wear a mask and infected his entire carpool with COVID-19, or when Mr. Dithers laid off Dagwood to cut costs and a statewide lockdown caused Blondie's catering business to go bankrupt, forcing her and Dagwood to open an OnlyFans page to make ends meet.

At least, we assume that's what's happening in those Blondie strips. We haven't seen an actual newspaper since 1997, so to be fair, there could be pretty much anything going on in those things. You know what, it's probably best if we just show the press release for "verified" details about this book:

New York, March 15, 2021 – King Features Syndicate, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world's most popular entertainment characters, and Blondie cartoonists Dean Young and John Marshall today announced the publication of Blondie: The Year to Stay In Bed: 2020 Collection, a new book featuring 2020's Blondie adventures. The 166-page book shows that home is truly where the heart is, bringing together in a single, beautiful collection a year of the Bumsteads' family life for readers to enjoy. Since 1930, Dagwood and Blondie, along with their children, Cookie and Alexander, have brought humor and joy into the homes of millions of fans around the world. This enduring domestic comedy continues to make an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of Blondie fans who connect with the Bumsteads' ability to cope, without losing sight of the little things that count. The relatable world of the Bumsteads has kept readers coming back for over 90 years, and 2020 was no exception. In a tumultuous and difficult year, Blondie and Dagwood shared in the world's struggles alongside their fans, but always found ways to keep laughing.

"We hope you have as much fun reading our 2020 collection as we had creating it," said creator Dean Young in the press release. "The year to stay in bed was inspired by our desire to keep the world laughing in spite of these trying times. Blondie is No. 1 in our hearts, and we hope she stays No. 1 in yours as well!"

Blondie: The Year to Stay in Bed: 2020 Collection, which also celebrates Blondie's 90th anniversary, is available for $20.99 or $9.99 for a digital Kindle edition.