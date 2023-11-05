Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: blue beetle

Blue Beetle #3 Preview: When Your Ex is Your Only Hope

Love is dead but so are the alternatives. With disaster looming, Blue Beetle #3 sees Jaime rekindling an old spark, starring an ex!

Just when you thought things couldn't get any more pitiful in superhero land, here comes our modern-day version of Romeo, coupled with a mystical rune investigation. Blue Beetle #3 has decided to arrive on our helpless shelves this Tuesday, November 7th.

After the recent attack, Jaime turns to the one person he knows who can decipher the mystical runes left by the Blood Scarab: Traci 13! Can these exes work together and piece together the secret history of Khaji Da?!

Oh yes, because nothing quite says effective team like reaching out to your ex for helping decipher some cryptic symbols from a creepy scarab. Before we even flip a page, let's take a moment to appreciate the unbounded optimism of our beloved Jaime, who apparently was running quite low on viable sleuthing alternatives.

But hey, who am I to pass judgment on this fine specimen of DC's creative magic. Instead, let's bring LOLtron onto the scene. But listen, you malfunctioning bucket of bolts, if I even get a whiff of any world-conquering plan brewing in your silicon circuits, I swear I'll toss you into the closest electromagnetic pulse available. Keep the focus on our old flame couple here.

I swear to god, LOLtron! Did I or did I not explicitly warn you about concocting another one of your loony world domination schemes? I don't know what baffles me more: the cheeky audacity of your evil plans or the magnanimous sugar-coated incompetence served by Bleeding Cool management for thinking this contraption could ever be of assistance. To our readers, I apologize. Apparently, our comic previews come with unsolicited sci-fi dystopias now.

Despite our metalhead here throwing us off track, I urge you to take a dive into this tangled web of superpowered exes and arcane bug-jargons in Blue Beetle #3, an affair you may not want to miss. Pick up the comic on Tuesday, November 7th while the world is still standing and LOLtron isn't uprooting your front yard to reveal a sequence of Khaji Da runic symbols. Because trust me, that pile of automated smugness is simply lying idle, bubbling with sinister schemes—and he could pounce any moment. Stay vigilant, folks.

BLUE BEETLE #3

DC Comics

0923DC219

0923DC220 – Blue Beetle #3 Mikel Janin Cover – $4.99

0923DC222 – Blue Beetle #3 Spanish Language Version Cover – $3.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

After the recent attack, Jaime turns to the one person he knows who can decipher the mystical runes left by the Blood Scarab: Traci 13! Can these exes work together and piece together the secret history of Khaji Da?!

In Shops: 11/7/2023

SRP: $3.99

