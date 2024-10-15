Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: bob layton, terminator

Bob Layton Draws The Terminator For Dynamite

Bob Layton is best known for his work on Marvel Comics titles such as Iron Man and Hercules, co-creating War Machine. He co-founded Valiant Comics with Jim Shooter, co-creating X-O Manowar, and later became Editor-in-Chief and Senior Vice President. The upcoming Armor Wars is based on his work for Marvel. But it seems that Dynamite Entertainment will be using his reputation for drawing humanoid machines on their Terminator series.

Terminator #1 was a monster hit for Dynamite, hitting over 61,000 in orders. And now for Terminator #2, Bob Layton is drawing a very special Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) cover.

"The Terminator #1 by writer Declan Shalvey (ThunderCats, Alien) released everywhere fine comics are sold on Wednesday October 9. The series opens a new expanding web of stories depicting Skynet unleashing a wave of Terminators against resistance fighters, their ancestors and allies, across the globe and the timestream. It's been met with great acclaim so far from both fans and critics, and support from retailers. "Excitement around the return of the franchise to comics, a successful six-figures BackerKit campaign for archival reprints, the top tier creative team, and all the great coverage from press and influencers helped The Terminator #1 blast past 61,000 copies sold. An upcoming piece for a "Final Order Cutoff" exclusive variant cover of The Terminator #2 features artwork by comics titan Bob Layton. His legacy makes him the perfect fit for The Terminator, with the stunning cover showcasing the iconic killing machine in all its shiny glory! "Getting his start as the apprentice of innovator and master Wally Wood, Layton quickly rose the ranks to become a signature inker of the 1970s and beyond, often contributing pencils and writing as well. His work on Iron Man is perhaps his most signature, across multiple celebrated tenures and returns. His artwork is instantly recognizable in depicting the armor-encased hero, and similar creations like Metallix."

TERMINATOR #2 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

SEP240197

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

Saigon, 1975-The war is winding down, and American forces are in retreat. One G.I. is enjoying his final leave in South Vietnam's capital city when he is urgently recalled to the front. Back on the line, Private Duggan finds that his sector is being overrun by a mysterious enemy force one that doesn't operate like any Viet Cong or NVA unit he's ever faced.

As rumors spread through the ranks about a "one-man Charlie platoon," Duggan and his squad suddenly come under murderous fire. Through the thick jungle air the trapped men spy their attacker a lone figure, seemingly impervious to bullets and grenades, completely devoid of fear or hesitation. Implacable. Inescapable. Inhuman.

Author DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Alien) and artist LUKE SPARROW (Star Trek) get down in the mud with the second issue of their hotly anticipated new Terminator series, opening a groundbreaking new front in the war against the machines and featuring bulletproof covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, DREW MOSS, and DAVID COUSENS!In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

The Terminator #2 will be in stores on the 13th of November 13, and FOC is

