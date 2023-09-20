Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Book Of Butcher, james tynion iv, something is killing the children, Werther Dell'Edera

James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera Launch Book Of Butcher #1

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera have a new Something Is Killing The Children spinoff from Boom Studios, Book Of Butcher #1.

The creative team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera behind Something Is Killing The Children have a new spinoff from Boom Studios, for the end of 2023. Along with colourist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design, alongside guest creators Tate Brombal, Antonio Fuso, Chris Shehan, and Letizia Cadonici to kick off Year Five of Something Is Killing The Children with Book Of Butcher #1.

Leading into the fifth year anniversary of the seminal horror series Something Is Killing The Children and building on the mythos of last year's Book of Slaughter, Maxine Slaughter steps back into the spotlight as she continues her journey from White to Black Mask. With New Orleans as her destination, only time will tell what Maxine will uncover about House Boucher…and what she will learn about herself in the process. BOOK OF BUTCHER #1 features main covers by Dan Mora (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Werther Dell'Edera (Something Is Killing The Children), with variants by DANI with colors by Tamra Bonvillain and more. "I couldn't be more excited to continue the story of Maxine Slaughter, who will continue to grow into one of the most crucial characters in the Slaughterverse, while we continue to unpack and reveal more of this phenomenal world." said Tynion. "The world of Something Is Killing The Children is still growing," said Dell'Edera. "Maxine will show you the darkest corners." "It's wild to think we are cresting five years of Something Is Killing The Children," said Executive Editor, Eric Harburn. "We've only begun to scratch the surface of this compelling world built by James, Werther, Miquel, AndWorld, and the rest of our Slaughterverse team – don't miss out on this milestone chapter that will set the course for the next five years!"

Book Of Butcher #1 will be published by Boom Studios on the 27th of December, and will lead their solicitations dropping on Friday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!