Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, blown away, Labyrinth, Solicits, Uncanny Valley

Boom Studios' Full April 2024 Solicits Includes Marvel's Labyrinth

Boom's April 2024 solicits see the launch of Blow Away #1 by Zac Thompson & Nicola Izzo andUncanny Valley #1 by Tony Fleecs & Dave Wachter

Article Summary Boom Studios launches Blow Away #1 and Uncanny Valley #1 in April 2024.

Reprint of Marvel's Jim Henson's Labyrinth #1 celebrates 40 years.

Something is Killing the Children #36 unveils Erica's past adventures.

House of Slaughter #22 continues Butcher's War with new twists.

Boom Studios' April 2024 solicits and solicitations see the launch of Blow Away #1 by Zac Thompson and Nicola Izzo, Uncanny Valley #1 by Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter and a republication of the Jim Henson's Labyrinth #1 from Marvel Comics forty years again by Sid Jacobson, John Buscema and Romeo Tanghal.

BLOW AWAY #1 (OF 5) CVR A WU

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240010

FEB240011 – BLOW AWAY #1 (OF 5) CVR B BOSS

FEB240012 – BLOW AWAY #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WU

FEB240013 – BLOW AWAY #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOTAY

FEB240014 – BLOW AWAY #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE BOSS

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Annie Wu

Unyielding wildlife photographer Brynne Brautigan, isolated in the remote cold of Baffin Island, sees something she can't unsee. An argument, followed by an outburst of intense violence between two nearby climbers-did she just witness a murder? In a frantic search for the truth, Brynne discovers just what she's looking for, but little does she know that more than the silent white of winter is keeping her company… Hit writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker, Cemetery Kids Don't Die) and star artist Nicola Izzo (Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer) team up for this neo-noir crime thriller rife with murder and paranoia, in the tradition of Fargo and Rear Window! In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240016

FEB240017 – UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR B VAR FLEECS

FEB240018 – UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

FEB240019 – UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BEAN

FEB240020 – UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY INCV MORA

FEB240021 – UNCANNY VALLEY #1 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE FLEECS

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver is a seemingly typical 12 year old boy… except for a mysterious family history that seems to start and end with his mother, and unexplainable powers, that is. He can do things other boys can't, to the point of landing him in some trouble. Baffled by the surreal cartoonish nature of his abilities and followed by a murder of peculiar crows, the mystery behind Oliver's family history finally unfolds! Written by fan-favorite writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Local Man) and illustrated by acclaimed artist Dave Wachter (Punisher, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), discover what makes Oliver special and strange as he searches for his place in the world.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE ED #1 (OF 3) CVR A

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240024

FEB240025 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE ED #1 (OF 3) CVR B MERCADO VAR

(W) Sid Jacobson (A / CA) John Buscema, Romeo Tanghal

It's a nightmare come true for one teenage girl when goblins tear her baby brother from her grasp! Journey back to the iconic fantasy realm of the 1986 classic in this brand new edition of the original Marvel Comics adaptation.

Adapted by Sid Jacobson with enchanting artwork by John Buscema, this archive-worthy edition is a can't-miss collectible for fans of the seminal film, available for the first time in over 35 years. This facsimile release features the original cover by John Buscema, as well as an all-new variant cover by Miguel Mercado!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SONS OF EL TOPO OMNIBUS HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT239115

(W) Alejandro Jodorowsky (A / CA) Ladronn

A bandit without morals or limits… a transformative journey through the west… and his two sons, Cain and Abel.

Prepare to be immersed in a surreal and deeply spiritual western, where fate brings the two sons of El Topo to the end of their journey, collected in a premium, hardcover omnibus for the very first time.

Iconic filmmaker and writer Alejandro Jodorowsky completes his fantastical saga, the sequel to his beloved cult classic film El Topo (1970), alongside illustrator José Ladrönn (The Incal).

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240027

FEB240028 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR B VAR FRISON

FEB240029 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR C 5 YEAR FOIL STAM

FEB240030 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FOR

FEB240031 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRI

FEB240032 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR F FOIL STAMP 75 CO

FEB240033 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR G 100 COPY INCV LE

FEB240034 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR H FOC REVEAL VAR

FEB240035 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #36 CVR I UNLOCKABLE DELL

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Something is Killing the Children returns to reveal more of Erica Slaughter's formative past, set before the Archer's Peak saga. A perfect starting point for new readers and die hard Slaughterverse fans alike, each standalone issue of this arc highlights Erica's appearance in five different American towns, chronicling her journey that forged her into the unparalleled monster hunter she is today. In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN 5TH ANNV T-SHIRT SM

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN 5TH ANNV T-SHIRT M

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN 5TH ANNV T-SHIRT L

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN 5TH ANNV T-SHIRT XL

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN 5TH ANNV T-SHIRT XXL

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240041

FEB240042 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR B DELL EDERA

FEB240043 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR C SPOT UV VAR FUSO

FEB240044 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

FEB240045 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR E 15 COPY INCV ROBLES

FEB240046 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ROBLES

FEB240047 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 CVR G UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Nimit Malavia

The BUTCHER'S WAR continues as House Slaughter and Jace's former house pursue him in the darkness and ruin of the abandoned amusement park in New Orleans, but Jace is more clandestine than they prepared for.

While Jace remains a wraith among the shadows and chaos breaks out amongst the hunters, a familiar face appears in a frightening form-a devil on Jace's shoulder.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

GRIM #16 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240051

FEB240052 – GRIM #16 CVR B PATRIDGE

FEB240053 – GRIM #16 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE

FEB240054 – GRIM #16 CVR D 20 COPY INCV WU

FEB240055 – GRIM #16 CVR E 40 COPY INCV ROSSMO

FEB240056 – GRIM #16 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

FEB240057 – GRIM #16 CVR G UNLOCKABLE FLAVIANO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Annabel's deal has sent ripples through not just the afterlife, but all three planes-merging life, death, and the hereafter.

Annabel has brought Hell to Earth, but Jess isn't going to just let that happen, and with the help of Eddie and Marcel, will do what she must to prevent the worst from happening.

However, whose side is Adira on, and will anything make her worthy of forgiveness in Jess' eyes?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240062

FEB240063 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND

FEB240064 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C

FEB240065 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS

FEB240066 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CLARKE

FEB240067 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR F 25 COPY INCV WALSH (

FEB240068 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #119 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MONTES (C

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

Despite an unrelenting onslaught from Dark Specter, Earth is the last bastion of relative safety, but is surrounded by an entirely corrupted Morphin Grid!

But it's only a matter of time before the enemy breaks through, and it will take the combined might of every surviving Ranger to enact their plan!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #3 (OF 4) CVR A MONT

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240069

FEB240070 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #3 (OF 4) CVR B VAR

FEB240071 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 C

FEB240072 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 C

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon (CA) Goni Montes

A new adversary reveals the secrets of the final battle and deadly explosion on the moon all those years ago, but what implications arise when the long-thought dead are more restless than the Rangers thought?

A secret hidden on the moon only survived after the sacrifice of another, and it will be up to the Rangers-with some unexpected help-to protect a vulnerable Earth.

And when the plan is enacted, what role will the Dragon Power Coin play…?

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230091

Following the events of Shattered Grid, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers face the fallout from their war with Lord Drakkon including new teammates, mysterious allies, and terrifying new threats.

Tommy must prove he's worthy of the mantle as the White Ranger's true origin is revealed! Meanwhile, Jason, Trini, and Zack assume new mantles as the Omega Rangers and must choose between their friends and their mission. And even though the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are torn apart, they must defend Angel Grove from the greatest threat they've ever faced – the dreaded Lord Zedd!

The writing duo of New York Times bestseller Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman) join artists Daniele di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets), Francesco Mortarino (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Daniel Bayliss (Firefly) to present the first half of the Necessary Evil Power Rangers event.

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40-45 and Go Go Power Rangers #21-26.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY #6 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240075

FEB240076 – RANGER ACADEMY #6 CVR B BLUE BLANK SKETCH VAR

FEB240077 – RANGER ACADEMY #6 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

FEB240078 – RANGER ACADEMY #6 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BYTHEWOOD

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

This isn't just any parent weekend at Ranger Academy… the looming threat of Dark Specter is on everyone's mind.

However, not even her missing father can distract Sage from her fixation on the Green campus, and it's only a matter of time before she learns another shocking secret!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

MANS BEST #2 (OF 5) CVR A LONERGAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240080

FEB240081 – MANS BEST #2 (OF 5) CVR B VAR STEPHENS

FEB240082 – MANS BEST #2 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV GONZALES

FEB240083 – MANS BEST #2 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR

FEB240084 – MANS BEST #2 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LONERGAN

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

As the Musketeers explore their newly discovered section of this biome populated by giant robots, it becomes clear that there is more to this civilization of machines than solely logic and steel.

Amidst the sprawling technopolis, when one of the 3 animals disobeys orders, they find themselves captured and helpless, leaving the remaining two on search and rescue duty.

Little do they know that they're about to discover yet another new world, one that reveals even more about their journey ahead…

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

DISPLACED #3 (OF 5) CVR A CASALANGUIDA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240085

FEB240086 – DISPLACED #3 (OF 5) CVR B SHALVEY

FEB240087 – DISPLACED #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CASALANGUIDA

FEB240088 – DISPLACED #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV RICCARDI

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

It turns out literally being forgotten has its advantages when committing crimes.

Not all of the Displaced are happy with such an ethically questionable life, but finding an alternative path with limited skills in their remaining population will be more difficult than they can imagine…

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

ANIMAL POUND #3 (OF 4) CVR A GROSS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240093

FEB240094 – ANIMAL POUND #3 (OF 4) CVR B SHIMIZU (MR)

FEB240095 – ANIMAL POUND #3 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY INCV HESTER (MR)

FEB240096 – ANIMAL POUND #3 (OF 4) CVR D FOC REVEAL (MR)

FEB240097 – ANIMAL POUND #3 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE (MR)

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

As freedom and democracy flourish, the animals work together to set up a steady stream of donations for the pound, and all seems well for a time.

However, tensions build as the fairness of the current system is called into question, and when Piggy the dog decides to run for election, he does something unthinkable that shocks all of the animals to their core…

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

PINE AND MERRIMAC #4 (OF 5) CVR A GALAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240098

FEB240099 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #4 (OF 5) CVR B VAR SCHWEIZER

FEB240100 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GALAN

FEB240101 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #4 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV OLIVETTI

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Fran Galan

Linnea and Parker decide to see if the cult is really what it seems to be-and see things that can never be unseen as a result.

While they make a desperate attempt to find help, it may be no good, as it's clear this all runs deeper than they possibly could have guessed!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

LOTUS LAND #6 (OF 6) CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240102

FEB240103 – LOTUS LAND #6 (OF 6) CVR B RELIAH

FEB240104 – LOTUS LAND #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN

FEB240105 – LOTUS LAND #6 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV GIST

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

When the devastating secrets of the Keeper Program and the drowning girl are finally revealed, Bennie will have to make an impossible decision with millions of lives at stake, but what will it cost him?

Being at odds with Melina Ze during this crucial moment, what will become of the program, and Bennie himself?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

GHOSTLORE #9 CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240106

FEB240107 – GHOSTLORE #9 CVR B COELHO

FEB240108 – GHOSTLORE #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV COELHO

FEB240109 – GHOSTLORE #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

As a worldwide storm gathers and Shane finally catches up with the Family and Harmony, but his goals have changed…

Harmony finds herself in a series of terrifying situations and can find no escape, even after she is pursued a second time by someone familiar.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #14 (OF 15) CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240113

FEB240114 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #14 (OF 15) CVR B VAR GIST

FEB240115 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #14 (OF 15) CVR C 5 COPY IN

FEB240116 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #14 (OF 15) CVR D 10 COPY I

FEB240117 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #14 (OF 15) CVR E 15 COPY I

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Ariel Olivetti

In the penultimate issue of the epic 3-book post-apocalyptic adventure, Maceo and Mezzy must journey back to Golgonooza in a race against the Ravagers.

In the ruins of the wasteland as time is running out, the two must put aside their differences as they grieve past losses and fight for one last sliver of hope for the ruined world.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #2 (OF 8) CVR A SWANLAND

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240120

FEB240121 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #2 (OF 8) CVR B VAR FISH

FEB240122 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #2 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND

FEB240123 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #2 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO

FEB240124 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #2 (OF 8) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

FEB240125 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #2 (OF 8) CVR F UNLOCKABLE

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Raymond Swanland

Renowned authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson and acclaimed artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers Universe) continue the third and final prequel to the widely celebrated Dune!

As the political intrigue surrounding what was once the most powerful house in the universe, House Corrino deepens, new relations and family secrets are brought to light. The conflict between the Fremen and House Harkonnen takes a monumental new turn, and genocide is used to cover up an assassination attempt…

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN HC VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230161

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland

Spanning from Arrakis to Wallach IX, formative moments from major characters' past in the Dune universe come to light driven by the ruthless machinations of House Harkonnen!

Chaos ensues across planets with tense rescue missions, impossible choices, meanwhile events on Ix turn explosive, and Bene Gesserit plotting finally comes to fruition. As Harkonnen brutality abounds on Arrakis, Liet and Warrick are pitted against each other in the name of love, Leto finds himself in a fateful meeting elsewhere, and Duncan takes a significant step toward who he's destined to be…

The tension rises in the thrilling prequel adaptation by authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson, artist Fran Galán (Creepshow), and colorist Patricio Delpeche (Fissure), where deadly choices and conflicts will shape the future of Arrakis and the entire Dune universe!

Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #5-#8.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #11 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240129

FEB240130 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #11 (OF 12) CVR B BARENDS

FEB240131 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #11 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON

FEB240132 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #11 (OF 12) CVR D 15 COPY INCV WARD

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

It's all-out war on Medina Station as the lost Laconians battle for control! With the OPA Navy lured away, the Ring Space is theirs for the taking. All that stands between the Dragon Teeth and their just reward are Transport Union railguns… and the crew of the Rocinante.

Writer Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, The Losers) and artist Francesco Pisa (Heavy Metal) deliver the penultimate chapter of this epic new storyline, set in the aftermath of the Hugo Award-winning TV show.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #2 (OF 5) CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240134

FEB240135 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #2 (OF 5) CVR B VAR BUSTOS

FEB240136 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

FEB240137 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #2 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV GONZALES

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

Trini and the Twins are well on their way to assembling a full team for Screaming Pain Ball! But after a mutant attack on their way to the qualifying match, things aren't as simple as they'd hoped.

And with their competition having deep pockets, can they really convince serious players to join their team? They'll have to find another way, like a sheer display of skill…

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

ORCS THE GIFT #4 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240138

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

In the finale, the Wizard can no longer keep his secrets, revealing the hidden power behind him all along!

And while the Wise Woman and Mother Tree fought off the ancient evil once before, it's more unstoppable than ever, they'll have to try something new, lest the entire realm plunge into darkness!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

ORCS THE GIFT #4 (OF 4) CVR B ROSSYDOESDRAWINGS

ORCS THE GIFT #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROSSYDOESDRAWINGS

GRIM DLX ED HC BOOK 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238314

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

A deluxe hardcover of the bestselling series that introduced fans to an (after)world of Reapers!

Jessica Harrow is dead, but her new story begins as she experiences countless dark adventures in the hereafter, working as one of many Reapers, ferrying souls of the damned…

As one of 2022's biggest hits with over 100,000 units sold-discover the secrets of the afterlife and the fate of hell and death itself in this premium format.

From superstar writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) comes this harrowing collection perfect for new and current readers alike!

Collects Grim #1-15.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

GRIM DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238315

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

A limited-edition slipcase hardcover of the bestselling series that introduced fans to an (after)world of Reapers!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238320

(W) Ryan Parrott, Sina Grace (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo, Francesco Mortarino, Eduardo Francisco (CA) Jamal Campbell

After the war with Lord Drakkon, the former Green Ranger Tommy Oliver remains disillusioned, until Zordon gives him a chance to be the all-new WHITE RANGER!

Meanwhile, Jason, Trini and Zack must become the new OMEGA RANGERS-even if it means deceiving their loved ones.

Both Ranger teams have joined forces, but even the shocking return of The Ranger Slayer may not be enough to defeat Dayne, Kiya and the full power of the Anointed! It's the final fight for the fate of the Power Rangers as friends new and old join forces against their greatest enemy yet!

New York Times bestselling writers Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman) join artists Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets), Francesco Mortarino (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Eduardo Francisco (Adventures of Superman) and Dan Mora for the second half of the Necessary Evil event!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #46-50 and Go Go Power Rangers #27-32.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY TP VOL 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230128

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

13-year-old Sage lives on an isolated lunar colony farm with her adoptive father, but everything changes during a lunar storm when she comes across the wreckage with wounded passengers from an academy founded by the famed Zordon, where the brightest and most clever teens train to protect the universe from evil. People called: Power Rangers.

Sage and her friends will join together and work tirelessly to discover the truth of why the Green Ranger was erased from the Power Rangers history. While Sage doubts herself more than ever, she must learn to trust her friends – and trust herself.

Only together will Rangers-in-training right past wrongs and stop an ancient enemy's takeover of the academy and contamination of the Morphin Grid!

Acclaimed YA author Maria Ingrande Mora expands the Power Rangers universe with a never-before-seen team along with superstar artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve)!

Collects Ranger Academy #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

CODA FALSE DAWNS TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238308

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

In the return to the Eisner Award-nominated Coda, the disheartened bard Hum finds peace with his wife, Serka, in a darkening apocalypse – or so it seems.

Edenic prophecies and magic's return? Hum is skeptical, while Serka faces her own difficult decisions on the road, and winter approaches…

For every hero's weakness, there's a companion with an equal degree of strength, and that's exactly how Hum and company will get through the fateful, magical mayhem. But there are some unexpectedly unthinkable things that only Hum is capable of…

New and returning fans alike shouldn't miss this collection of the return of Coda from GLAAD Media Award-winning writer Simon Spurrier (Damn Them All, The Flash) and EW's 2019 Artist of the Year Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step)!

Collects Coda (2023) #1-5.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES NO HOLIDAY FOR MURDER TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238333

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Adam Gorham, Pius Bak (CA) Francesco Francavilla

If you dare, get into the sinister spirit of the season and join The Nightmare Keeper for two fresh forays into the Stuff of Nightmares universe!

First, comic creator Alex Oxaca has been out of the spotlight for decades, and he'll wish he'd remained in obscurity soon enough… RED MURDER was the smash hit title of the early 2000s, and will come back from the past in more ways than one during the 20th anniversary celebration of the title! A real ax murderer, eerily parallel to the hatchet-wielding killer in the comic, starts chopping down equally real victims, bringing a whole new meaning to HorrorCon.

And…as malls continue to die, a down-and-out former mall Santa named Heinrick Fiddler's rage turns to madness, and he's dead-set on making sure department store shopping isn't the only thing that's deceased in SLAY RIDE!

Bestselling Fear Street and Goosebumps author R.L. Stine is joined by Bram Stoker Award-nominated artist Pius Bak (Eat the Rich) and acclaimed artist Adam Gorham (Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar, The Blue Flame) for two standalone tales directly from your most demented dreams!

Collects Stuff of Nightmares: Red Murder, Stuff of Nightmares: Slay Ride.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238316

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Martin Simmonds

Unidentified flying objects. Animal mutilation. Terrifying otherworldly cryptids. Countless strange phenomena.

For more than 50 years, a remote ranch in the Uinta Basin has been the most significant nexus for the paranormal. Inspired by one family's confrontation with the unexplainable and terrifying… and what happened when they invited the largest scientific investigation of the paranormal to their ranch.

Based on the 2005 groundbreaking, electrifying nonfiction book by Dr. Colm Kelleher and veteran investigative journalist George Knapp that revealed the captivating true history of Gorman Ranch for the first time, seizing mainstream imagination and inspiring high profile investigations, documentaries, and genre fiction in various media.

Now, working hand-in-hand with Kelleher and Knapp, and incorporating never-before-seen new revelations, writer Zac Thompson (X-Men Unlimited, Undone By Blood) with Valeria Burzo (Castle Full of Blackbirds) adapts the category-defying tale in a series perfect for fans of I Hate This Place and The Low, Low Woods!

Collects Hunt for the Skinwalker #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN HC VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238309

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

The second official, New York Times bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by award-winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and artist Michael Shelfer (Domino), unveiling a closer look at the rising conflict between beloved characters and bitter villains.

Atomic threats and prophetic visions, deadly villains of destiny, schemes of destruction and death… all coexist with marriage proposals and political tension. But when a terrorist attack threatens the procession, Leto and other legendary characters are in grave danger, and not all will make it out alive!

Fateful decisions and unthinkable tragedies, damning accusations, plans of murder, and unconventional yet fateful family… the Baron will find vengeance where he can, and Leto will say a painful goodbye as the hit prequel comes to a close…

Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #9-12.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238313

(W) Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel (A) Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Genevieve Ft, Gary Barker, Mark & Stephanie Heike, Courtney Bernard, Sibylline Meynet, Rachel Dukes, Miranda Yeo

Fresh out of the oven, it's more of Garfield's comic book adventures-because you can never have too much of a good thing!

Follow Garfield as he gets caught in a time warp, battles monsters both in the forest and under the bed, and faces two of his greatest foes: the Calzone Creature and Zombie Meatballs.

Garfield also makes some new friends (maybe even a new girlfriend?) and enters a race against the World's Fastest Cat. Meanwhile, Nermal finds himself shipped out of town by a certain fat feline, and Liz encounters a scary sorceress.

Garfield creator Jim Davis is joined by acclaimed writers Mark Evanier and Scott Nickel and artists Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Gary Barker, and more for the 3rd course of the six volume meal!

Collects Garfield #17-24.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!