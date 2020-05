Boom Studios' Latest May, June and July 2020 Schedules

The comic book industry is beginning to edge towards and attempt at returning to some vestige of normality. These are the planned titles that Boom Studios have for May, June and July 2020, unearthed by Bleeding Cool so far. We'll be trying to run as many other publishers' plans today, and during the week. There will be more to come from Boom, and new updates to peruse, but these are the current announced May and June plans for Boom Studios through Diamond Comic Distributors. Including the launch of the new Buffyverse, and Lumberjanes getting two issues, #73 and #74 on the same day, June 10th, with Lumberjanes #75 the following week on June 17th. That may change, of course, but for now…

Wednesday, May 20th

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #14

GHOSTED IN L.A. #10

JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: GHOSTS #2

FIREFLY: THE UNIFICATION WAR VOL. 3 HC

Wednesday, May 27th

ALIENATED #3

GO GO POWER RANGERS #31

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS TP VOL 11

KING OF NOWHERE #2 (OF 5)

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #40 SHOWCASE

Wednesday, June 3rd

BUFFY EVERY GENERATION #1

RED MOTHER #5

RED MOTHER DISCOVER NOW ED TP VOL 01

STEVEN UNIVERSE ONGOING TP VOL 07 OUR FEARFUL TRIP

JUST BEYOND HORROR AT HAPPY LANDINGS ORIGINAL GN

WE SERVED THE PEOPLE MY MOTHERS STORIES ORIGINAL GN HC

Wednesday, June 10th

ALIENATED #4 (OF 6)

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 03

FAITHLESS II #1

GHOSTED IN LA #11 (OF 12)

GIANT DAYS TP VOL 13

LUMBERJANES #73

LUMBERJANES #74

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #7

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01

JIM HENSON DARK CRYSTAL AGE OF RESISTANCE #8

GO GO POWER RANGERS #32 (Finale)

WICKED THINGS #2

Wednesday, June 17th

BILL & TED ARCHIVE TP DORKIN

BILL & TED TP BOX SET

LUMBERJANES #75

ONCE & FUTURE #8

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #5

SPACE BEAR ORIGINAL GN HC

STEVEN UNIVERSE ORIGINAL GN VOL 05 CRYSTAL CLEAN

GO GO POWER RANGERS TP VOL 07

JIM HENSONS DOWN AT FRAGGLE ROCK TP COMPLETE

LUMBERJANES CAMPFIRE SONGS TP

FIREFLY #16

Wednesday, June 24th

ANGEL & SPIKE #11

ANGEL TP VOL 02

LUMBERJANES TP VOL 14

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #50

JIM HENSON LABYRINTH CORONATION TP VOL 01

FENCE RIVALS ORIGINAL GN

LOST CITY OF HERACLEON ORIGINAL GN HC

Wednesday, July 1st

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #14

RONIN ISLAND #12

FIREFLY LEGACY DELUXE EDITION HC

KING OF NOWHERE #3 (OF 5)

Wednesday, July 8th

RED MOTHER #6

FIREFLY #17

THIEF AMONG TREES EMBER ASHES ORIGINAL GN HC VOL 01

FOLKLORDS TP

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #8

Wednesday, July 15th

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #51

ONCE & FUTURE #9

FAITHLESS II #2

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER HELLMOUTH TP

JIM HENSON DARK CRYSTAL AGE RESISTANCE #9

WICKED THINGS #3

Wednesday, July 22nd

QUOTABLE GIANT DAYS GN

Wednesday, July 29th

BEN 10 ORIGINAL GN CREATURE FROM SERENITY SHORE

GOLDIE VANCE TP VOL 05 LARCENY IN LA LA LAND

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS TP VOL 12

Wednesday, August 5th

JIM HENSON STORYTELLER GHOSTS #3 (OF 4) CVR A WALSH