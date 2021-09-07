Booster Gold Knows Todd McFarlane Apparently (Blue & Gold #2 Spoilers)

In today's Blue And Gold #2 by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook, Booster Gold and Blue Bettle take the next step into becoming private superheroes with a philanthropic sponsor. Or at least Booster Gold does. Rejected by the Justice League, he has to look after the bottom line. And with Blue Beetle getting a new mode of transport in such financially struggling times, we learn something new about Booster Gold's connections.

Of course Booster Gold knows Todd McFarlane. And with Todd having a deal with DC Comics creating action figures and figurines, the idea of him making a toy of the new Blue Beetle bug is not far-fetched at all. In 2020, McFarlane Toys launched its successful DC Multiverse line with ultra-posable action figures and vehicles to bring dozens of iconic DC characters based on the comic books, video games, and feature films to life at mass specialty retailers globally. McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line became one of the top-selling action figure lines in the US. More recently McFarlane Toys announced that their success with the DC Multiverse action figures led them to expand their relationship with DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP). And that McFarlane Toys have entered into a global licensing agreement with WBCP to unleash a new line of McFarlane Toys designed statues, busts, and figures based on DC's expansive roster of iconic characters. With an array of McFarlane Toys-created DC Direct collectibles under Todd McFarlane's creative direction coming in 2022, while McFarlane would also manage current DC Direct inventory. And now, under McFarlane Toys, DC Direct will continue to produce collectibles, including DC Designer Series, Batman Black & White, and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black lines. Could Blue & Gold be teasing more than it realises?

