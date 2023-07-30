Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Boris Karloff, Gold Key, october 2023, Solicits

Boris, Blowtorch, Empath, Gunhand & Undead Evil October 2023 Solicits

It's not just Valiant only putting out one comic a month. Here are issue 1 launch titles from a handful of comic book publishers in their October 2023 solicits.

It's not just Valiant Entertainment that is only putting out one comic a month. Here are issue 1 launch titles from a handful of comic book publishers in their October 2023 solicitations, and the only comic they are publishing that month. Beginning with Gold Key amd their much teased and promised return of Boris Karloff: Gold Key Mysteries from Michael Conrad, Steve Orlando, Craig Hurd-McKenny, Sergey Nazarov, Jok, and Kelly Williams courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors. And it is accompanied by Blowtorch #1 by Alex De-Gruchy, Alfred Paige and Igor Kurilin from Comicsburgh, Empath #1 by Brian Hawkins and Debora Carita by Blackbox Comics, The Gunhand #1 by Marty Grosseand and Matthew Plog from Brilliant Enterprise, and Undead Evil #1 by Frank Forte and Nenad Gucunja from Asylum Press.

BORIS KARLOFF'S GOLD KEY MYSTERIES #1

DIAMOND COMIC DIST.-STOCK

AUG231974

(W) Michael Conrad, Steve Orlando, Craig Hurd-McKenny (A) Sergey Nazarov, Jok, Kelly Williams

Witness the dawn of new era in horror! When a gothic mansion infested with arcane power appears from the mist, Boris Karloff is the world's last hope against dark forces led by a malevolent government agent bent on harnessing the house's power. Boris Karloff is back with a new ongoing horror anthology.

In Shops: October 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

BLOWTORCH #1

COMICSBURGH

AUG231836

(W) Alex De-Gruchy, Alfred Paige (A) Igor Kurilin (CA) J. C. Grande, Iwan Joko Triyono

Blowtorch Bad Roads is the bare-knuckled, rough and tumble, gritty, bloody crime thriller you've been waiting for!

In Shops: October 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR A CARITA

BLACKBOX COMICS

AUG231736

AUG231737 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR B TAN – 5.99

AUG231738 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CARITA

AUG231739 – EMPATH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV TAN

(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Debora Carita

An estranged son from a wealthy family finds his place in a chaotic city filled with vagabonds and wayward individuals. But as much as his family is in his past, his reasons for leaving them behind drives his everyday choices and fuels not only his desire to help others but also his uncanny and empowered empathic abilities to change things for the better. But the city's ills may prove too great for him as both an emotional and physical battle awaits.

In Shops: October 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THE GUNHAND #1 CVR A PLOG

BRILLIANT ENTERPRISE LLC

AUG231786

AUG231787 – THE GUNHAND #1 CVR B PLOG – 4.99

AUG231788 – THE GUNHAND #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MCLAIN JR – 4.99

AUG231789 – THE GUNHAND #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV JONES – 4.99

(W) Marty Grosser, Matthew Plog (CA) Matthew Plog

Picking up roughly 100 years after Mary Shelley's legendary novel of science gone awry, the immortal monster created by Victor Frankenstein finds himself transported from the icy waters of the North to New York, circa 1888. Awakening in the hold of a steamship, the monster is attacked and loses his right arm at the elbow to a crewman's axe. The monster flees into the sprawling city, where chance-and dark magicks-will ultimately give the monster the upper hand: A magical arm that will fight him at every turn and drag him across America on a wild and weird journey filled with action, drama, humor, and horror! And 3,000 miles away, in the Golden State, the arm's masters call its owner home, unaware of the change in ownership that has occurred. The GunHAND is the first original comics series created by PREVIEWS Editor Marty Grosser, masterfully illustrated by Matthew Plog, artist of Brilliant Enterprise's Kent Menace!

In Shops: October 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

UNDEAD EVIL #1 (OF 4) CVR A BEN OLSON

ASYLUM PRESS

AUG231619

AUG231620 – UNDEAD EVIL #1 (OF 4) CVR B FRANK FORTE – 4.99

AUG231621 – UNDEAD EVIL #1 (OF 4) CVR C NENAD GUCUNJA VIRGIN PENCIL – 4.99

AUG231622 – UNDEAD EVIL #1 (OF 4) CVR D BEN OLSON VIRGIN VOODOO – 4.99

(W) Frank Forte (A) Nenad Gucunja (CA) Ben Olson

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, a centuries old family curse is reignited by an undead voodoo priest. When paranormal researcher Alfred Carter is summoned by the ghost of his ancestor, he must travel to "The Big Easy" to cleanse his bloodline. What he finds are untold family secrets and a descent into madness. New Orleans sets the stage for this horror series where voodoo zombies do battle with Lovecraftian terrors. This disturbing tale can be described as H.P. Lovecraft meets Angel Heart.

In Shops: October 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!