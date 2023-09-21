Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: alex maleev, brian bendis, Masterpiece

Brian Bendis & Alex Maleev Create a Masterpiece For Dark Horse

Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev are reuniting after Scarlet for a new comic book series launching in December from Dark Horse Comics with Ian Herring and Joshua Reed, called Masterpiece. It's like they are asking for bad reviews with a headline like that.

Dark Horse Comics and Jinxworld present MASTERPIECE, a new action/adventure comic series from Eisner Award-winning creators BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (The Ones, Scarlet) and ALEX MALEEV (Scarlet, Daredevil). Bendis will write the new series with Maleev illustrating. IAN HERRING joins the team as colorist with JOSH REED as letterer. Joining the team for the first issue are variant cover artists TULA LOTAY (Barnstormers) and PEACH MOMOKO (Demon Wars, The Immortal Thor, Marvel Zombies), with Momoko's cover as a 1:10 incentive variant for comics retailers. Emma, aka "Masterpiece," is a brilliant and driven 16-year-old. She has paid for school with her next level inventions and is well-known for her funny and honest webcomics. Then, one day, Zero Preston, one of the most famous billionaires on the planet, confronts her with the truth about her world. Emma discovers she is the only daughter of two of the greatest, most charismatic master criminals of all time. Her parents were the authors of the greatest casino robbery of all time, the greatest museum heist of all time,AND they took Preston for a cool billion… before they disappeared never to be seen or heard from again. Zero Preston has been looking for payback for years since then and now he finds Emma… who clearly does not have his money. Instead, Zero threatens Masterpiece into pulling a grand, impossible job against his corporate enemy and, in order to pull off one of the greatest heists of all time, Masterpiece fashions a crew of her peers and her parents' old associates. Masterpiece is perfect for fans of Miles Morales, Legion of Superheroes, and Akira.

Masterpiece #1 (of 6) hits stands on DECEMBER 13th, 2023! You can PRE-ORDER the book NOW from your LOCAL COMIC SHOP, and from your favorite digital retailers very soon.

