Brian Bendis on Creating a New Kind Of Villain for Superman #SDCC

Brian Bendis had a lot to say about new Superman villain Synmar, being introduced in Superman #25 out in September.

"We thought, you know, we have a Superman #25, it's a big double sized anniversary issue. What a grand opportunity to put the new toy in the Superman toy box and create a villain. We thought wouldn't it be great to create a villain whose mindset its so different from anything that he has seen on Earth or anything that Superman relates to. This is a person that there's no part that the Superman can relate to so he has to like back up and come up with a different set of ways to deal with this. Not just that, well I'll punch it in the face and see how that goes. Let's take it a step back and see how we can handle an adversary of ignorance. We don't understand each other, let's figure it out and we have no way to communicate,not physically let's figure out a way to communicate. So I thought that would be an interesting way to celebrate Superman, what does he bring that no other superhero can bring, and if this villain brings that out it, you've created a new villain as well."

Watch the whole panel here:

SUPERMAN #25

DC COMICS

JUL200436

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Kevin Maguire

NEW VILLAIN ALERT: INTRODUCING SYNMAR! A colossal new threat to Superman, the planet Earth, and the DC Universe arrives on the scene in this special issue! The unique warrior called Synmar was created to represent an entire alien race. He's trained his entire life – but for what purpose? As the antithesis of everything Superman stands for, Synmar launches his aggression toward Earth – to destroy the Man of Steel and every being on the planet! This is what Superman was born to protect us from!In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $5.99