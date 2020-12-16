Brian Bendis Teases Post-Superman Work; Is He Writing Justice League?

Superstar comic book writer "The Great One" Brian Bendis took to Instagram Wednesday to tease a clue to his future plans, and those plans look like they involve the Justice League. "The Great One's" legendary Superman run comes to an end this month, but just as the dawn of the new year promises a bright new future to wash away the stain of 2020, so too might Bendis be about to embark on even bigger and better things at DC Comics. Here's the image Bendis posted on Instagram which very much appears to be a Justice League, though the exact identities of its costumed vigilantes are obscured in shadow.

Other than Naomi Season 2, we don't know what else "The Great One" has planned for DC fans next year. However, he certainly isn't going to just sit around with a lightbulb in his mouth, and Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston recently speculated that Justice League could be in the cards for the Spring, if not a Crisis-style event. Will rich have another opportunity to tell the world "pip pip" in a few months? Hopefully not, as we hate when that guy gets any kind of credit, but if that's what it takes to allow "The Great One" Brian Bendis to continue to save DC Comics with his trademarked writing style, then we'll just have to deal with it.

The tease is sure to spark joy in the hearts of Bendisbronies, the hardcore fans of "The Great One" Brian Bendis, just as it was sure to fuel a clickbait article squeezing 300 words or more out of a single Instagram post. Post your thoughts and speculation on this image down in the comments and it may be you who gets to say "pip pip" when whatever this is finally comes to pass.