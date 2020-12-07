All Of DC Comics' Announced – Or Semi-Announced – For March 2021

DC Comics has been leaking out a number of creative and title announcements from March 2021 in recent days at CCXP and related places. Here's a list of 13 books we know are coming.

Then there are those we know that are coming from DC in March 2021. Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp on Green Lantern Season Two #12, Rorschach, American Vampire, Man-Bat, Truth & Justice, Batman: Black And White, Batman: White Knight: Harley Quinn, Batman/Catwoman, The Dreaming: Waking Hours, Far Sector, Sweet Tooth and Scooby Doo. Never forget Scooby-Doo.

Then there are DC ones we presume. Brian Bendis, David Walker and Jamal Campbell on Naomi2. Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok on The Three Jokers sequel oneshot. Brian Bendis and Ryan Sook on Legion Of Super Heroes, Ram V on Catwoman, Brandon Vietti or Kevin Shinick on The Flash, something Batman by John Ridley… also what is writing? Superman and Action Comics? Another Green Lantern title? What else is Brian Bendis writing? That reworked Crisis comic? Justice League? Meghan Fitzmartin on Robin? Dan Watters on Superman/Wonder Woman? Scott Snyder's Nightwing? Tomasi's Super Sons in print? All the Milestone comic books as well?

More to come over this week until March 2021 drops down from DC on Friday at some point.