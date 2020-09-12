Brian Bolland Redraws Killing Joke as Rorschach Forbidden Planet Cover

Forbidden Planet has commissioned a retailer exclusive cover by Brian Bolland for Rorschach #1, the unauthorised Watchmen sequel by Tom King and Jorge Fornes to be published by DC Comics next month. And he is referencing one of his own famous covers to do so. The Killing Joke.

Available as a trade dress variant, minimal trade dress variant, and as a three variant set – that includes a virgin variant exclusive to the set. Brian Bolland signed copies of these Forbidden Planet exclusive variants, again trade dress variant, minimal trade dress variant, and as a three variant set are also available. The dialogue, Rorschach card and other details change with each version.

RORSCHACH #1

DC COMICS

It's been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, one figure in a fedora, mask, and trenchcoat has become a divisive culture icon.

So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as an assassin trying to kill a candidate running against President Robert Redford? Who is the man behind the mask, and why is he acting this way? It's up to one detective to uncover the true identity of this would-be killer-and it will take him into a web of conspiracies involving alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystic visions, and yes, comic books.

Writer Tom King joins forces with artist Jorge Fornés for a new miniseries that explores the mythic qualities of one of the most compelling characters from the bestselling graphic novel of all time, Watchmen. In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Here's how it looks, in the actual printing…

And here's the original for those who just can't see it.