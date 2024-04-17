Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Brian Keene, columbia, comic shop

Brian Keene & Mary SanGiovanni Open Vortex Comics Shop In Columbia

As one door closes, of course, another opens. Comic book creator and publisher Brian Keene gets in touch to tell me about his new opening of a comic book store in Columbia, Philadelphia. Vortex Books And Comics with his wife and fellow comic book creator Mary SanGiovanni. It its locates in the same location as former comic book store, Cooper's Comics. which closed some time ago.

"So, the store is called Vortex Books & Comics. It is owned and operated by myself and my wife, Mary SanGiovanni. Like me, Mary writes both novels and comics (her comic credits include DC House of Horror, Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood, and an upcoming Satana one-shot for Marvel). We sell new, used, and vintage books, comics, and magazines. Everything you'd find at a comic shop – Golden Age up to this week's new releases, and everything you'd find at a bookstore – vintage pulps up to the latest paperback release from Stephen King. Our focus is solely on speculative fiction – horror, science-fiction, fantasy, etc."

"We opened for business on Super Bowl Sunday, and so far, business has been fantastic. We're hosting signings and events every weekend, creator workshops, etc. The store is located in the heart of the historic district in Columbia, PA. Less than 3 hours from New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC. On weekends, we've been seeing steady customers from as far away as Virginia and New Jersey. It seems to be turning into a destination trip for folks, which is wonderful."

The local paper Lancaster Online ran the story, reminding us that "Keene has written more than 50 books and 300 short stories, mostly in the horror, crime, fantasy and nonfiction genres. In 2003, he won the Horror Writers Association's Bram Stoker Award for his zombie novel "The Rising." SanGiovannia has written more than a dozen novels, including "The Hollower," a supernatural thriller nominated for a Bram Stoker Award in 2007." And that "Keene said the couple opened the bookstore so they could have a second revenue stream as they continue to work as writers."

In comics, Brian Keene is also best known for The Last Zombie from Antarctic Press, Dead Of The Night from Marvel, Masters Of The Universe, Doom Patrol and horror anthologies from DC. So yes, they definitely need a second revenue stream!

This Saturday they also have an appearance by author Carolyn Kleinman who is there to "talk about — and sign — The Class Assignment Is Murder, inspired by real events in 1990's Lancaster County."

