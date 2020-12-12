Brindille: Magnetic Press Launches Kickstarter for Graphic Novel

It's time for another Kickstarter campaign from Magnetic Press, who turns out gorgeous, high-quality graphic novels. This time, it's for a book called Brindille. They commissioned Ben Caldwell (DC ON PREZ, Wonder Woman) for their EXCLUSIVE LIMITED EDITION Variant Cover for the publisher's upcoming Kickstarter BRINDILLE by award-winning creators Frederic Brremaud and Federico Bertolucci. The beautifully-illustrated all-ages book is aimed at young readers.

"Fred and Federico are like family, with the LOVE and LITTLE TAILS series being such a wonderful cornerstone of our library. Not only do they exemplify the beautiful craftsmanship that Magnetic titles strive to present, but the prominence of wildlife and nature really speaks to a part of our spirit as a company. BRINDILLE is a slight departure from those series, being a dark fairy tale with human characters. Still, it is as beautiful as anything they have created to date," says publisher Mike Kennedy.

To make this Kickstarter even more exciting, backers have the opportunity to be the first to get LOVE: THE MASTIFF, the fifth book in the creators' highly-recognized LOVE series.

With the tagline, "Forget Wonderland, this Alice found herself in Middle Earth," it would be hard not to dive into this graphic novel.

This 192-page, 8.5×11" hardcover with curved corners and a rounded spine is about a young girl who wakes up in the midst of a raging forest fire, with no memory of who she is or how she got there. After being rescued by a nearby village of elf-like creatures, she sets out on a magical journey in search of answers to questions she doesn't even know how to ask. Along the way, she befriends a talking wolf who takes on the role of guide and guardian on this strange, epic adventure.

Pre-register for BRINDILLE's Kickstarter, and Magnetic Press will add an EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED EDITION linen cardstock print of Ben Caldwell's stunning variant cover art suitable for framing.

You can pre-register at http://www.magnetic-press.com/early-access-brindille-ks/

Be a part of BRINDILLE, filled with magic, MONSTER; this dark fantasy will daddle readers with its breathtaking beauty and wonder."