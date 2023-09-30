Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #138, catwoman, Gotham War

Bruce Wayne Vs Dick Grayson & Tim Drake in Batman #138 (Spoilers)

Reddit user KelsoAlghulNYC has posted pages from next week's Batman #138 to Reddit's Batman board yesterday... spoilers on...

The DC Comics released preview for Batman #138 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez continued the Gotham War storyline, with Vandal Savage turning up as the new owner of Wayne Manor. While his daughter Scandal Savage is masquerading as part of Catwoman's group as Marquise, who have retrained the henchmen of Batman's villains as cat burglars to replace muggings and deaths with high-end cat burglar crime. A compromise that Batman will not accept.

Retelling the Vandal Savage origin and, as Bleeding Cool tried to point out a few weeks ago, joining the origins of Vandal Savage and Ra's Al Ghul together, following up on what Scott Snyder established.

And Batman having to deal with Jason Todd, former Robin and Red Hood, who has joined Catwoman's team for the Gotham War.

With Batman deciding to do something rather mad. Giving his former protege a sense of fear, while also condemning him as a murderer. Not enough to actually hand him over for arrest, of course, but then he didn't do that with Catwoman either…

With the rest of the Batfamily trying to save Jason from Bruce.

So what happens next? Well, for that, you can a) wait till Tuesday or b) check in with Reddit user Kelso Alghul NYC who posted pages from next week's Batman #138 to Reddit's Batman board yesterday, saying, "All I have to say is… Batman is wild af. New lows for him in this issue and I know a lot of ppl are going to be pissed lol Pretty entertaining issue though" and following with "FACTS! Lol I work at a shop in NYC, so I get my books a little early". With the Batfamily finding Batman, first with Dick Grayson…

That's right, we told you to read up on those Bat Boxes established by Scott Snyder as well…

While giving us a full-blown Tom King sound effect moment as well.

The "Oath" being referred to on the cover as well.

So that's Dick Grayson down, time for Tim Drake…

… who maybe learns you should never stop to monologue when fighting Batman.

Indeed, what has been down with Jason Todd? Has Batman gone too far, one more time?

BATMAN #138 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR CONTINUES! Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

