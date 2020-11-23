Brute Force Comics Boom On eBay After Marvel 616 Paul Scheer Episode

It's not just the Dan Slott episode of the new Disney+ documentary series Marvel 616 that is kicking off on eBay. The comic book Brute Force, which Paul Scheer wants to make a comic book/animation/toy line out of, as part of a pitch to Marvel for the show, has given the series a new lease of life.

The series saw a multinational corporation called, imaginatively, Multicorp cybernetically engineer animals as soldiers only for them to rebel and take on an environmentally-themed mission. Created by Simon Furman and Jose Delbo in 1990, it was based on a concept for a cartoon and toyline that never took off. The show interviews everyone involved – and Donny Cates and Steve Wacker – in its journey to tell the story,

A new version of the team also appeared in Thunderbolts #31 and #32 in 1999, as part of the Secret Empire. They also appeared in a comedy form in the Deadpool Bi-Annual in 2014. Then more recently, the appeared in the Weapon Plus specials, revealed to be part of the Weapon Plus project that also created Captain America, Deadpool, Wolverine and an earlier version of Venom.

And now, as a result of the TV show, with an animated series pitch with Agent Coulson and Maria Hill, there is a sudden run on back issues of the series on eBay, with issue 1 selling for $10, but that's only because that was the Buy It Now price. Copies are suddenly being listed for a lot more…

The new Disney + documentary series Marvel's 616 is intended to "explore Marvel's rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel's world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the "forgotten" characters of Marvel, and much more."