Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33 Preview: Scoobies vs. Actual Scoobies

Buffy and friends kill the crap out of some skeleton dogs in this preview of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33
BOOM! STUDIOS
NOV210704
NOV210705 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR B GEORGIEV – $3.99
(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF WE ARE THE SLAYER!
* The Multiverse Scooby Gang shows up to help fight Silas, now on their own terms.
* But their plan is upended when Buffy has her memory stolen and leaves her companions behind to battle him on their own.
In Shops: 01/05/2022
SRP: 3.99
Cover image for NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for NOV210705 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR B GEORGIEV, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Vasco Georgiev, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from NOV210704 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, by (W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany, in stores Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.