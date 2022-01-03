Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33 Preview: Scoobies vs. Actual Scoobies

Buffy and friends kill the crap out of some skeleton dogs in this preview of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33, in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33
BOOM! STUDIOS
NOV210704
NOV210705 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33 CVR B GEORGIEV – $3.99
(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF WE ARE THE SLAYER!

* The Multiverse Scooby Gang shows up to help fight Silas, now on their own terms.

* But their plan is upended when Buffy has her memory stolen and leaves her companions behind to battle him on their own.

In Shops: 01/05/2022
SRP: 3.99

