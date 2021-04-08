Buffy The Vampire Slayer Comic Crosses Over With S03E06 Band Candy

Boom Studios has been making a big thing of Buffy The Vampire Slayer #25, out next month, but couldn't really say why because, you know, spoilers. But #24 came out yesterday, and yes, this could be quite a thing for Buffy fans. They have been pushing the concept of the Buffy multiverse, with differing versions of different characters, but yesterday they made the jump.

With Xander Harris turning full toxic male vampire, and getting dusted…

Only for Willow to go full Dark Willow, refuse to accept his death, and rip the universe apart looking for what might remain of him.

And sucking most-everyone into the rip. Including Wesley and the ghost of Ethan Rayne. Who find themselves somewhere else.

With a familiar milk chocolate bar.

And Giles and Joyce Summers, in their teenage regressed selves…

…halfway through the Buffy season 3 episode 6 story Band Candy.

One of the most loved by Buffy fans, the first episode fully written by Jane Espenson, as thanks to Ethan Rayne and his tainted chocolate bars, the adults of Sunnyvale are all acting like teenagers, and Giles' accent reverts to his ripper days.

At this moment, he has just smashed a clothes shop window before getting Joyce a coat she liked the look off, before having sex on a police car. You know, like all teenagers do.

But more significantly, this is an indication that Buffy characters from the Boom Studios continuity are being sent through the Buffyverse into episodes from the TV show continuity – which could now play out very differently. This one time? At Band Candy?

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #9 from Boom Studios teased this episode with a variant cover – could other covers indicate which other Buffy TV episodes are to be revisited? Here's a look at the upcoming solicitations.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #24 CVR A LOPEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB210895

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

Buffy must make the biggest decision of her life – fight the Watcher's Council or save the world from the threat of the Multiverse. But where does Giles and the rest of Team Slayer stand? Whichever she chooses, the world(s) as Buffy knows it will never be the same again- and neither will the Scooby Gang…In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR210862

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany

The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century STARTS HERE. The truth about Buffy, the Scooby Gang and their very existence is revealed in this jaw dropping anniversary issue. But what is their connection to <SPOILER> and how does it connect to <SPOILER>?Every answer only leads to more questions…and straight to the Big(gest) Bad you never saw coming.In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211212

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century continues! What if you KNEW your life could have been different? Buffy and the Scooby Gang get a glimpse into how different their lives might have been and must confront the choices that lead them to this point, even as they grapple with their understanding of everything changing forever. Meanwhile, Giles discovers ancient forces are at work, pushing the Slayer and her friends further and further down the rabbit hole…but to what end? In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99