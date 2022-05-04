Buffy The Vampire Slayer Gets 25 Years In One For Free Comic Book Day

It's the Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th anniversary of being a TV show. The comic book has just rebooted Buffy's reality with Willow now as the Slayer, Buffy as a lifelong resident of Sunnydale, and with her gay best friend Xander Harris. But for Free Comic Book Day, it's a yearbook look at Buffy's history over two-and-a-half decades of comic books, at both Dark Horse Comics and Boom Studios. And it will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220003

(W) Various, Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Various (CA) Christa Miesner

What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook!

This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades.

Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers. Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer! Reprint Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

Free Comic Book Day All Ages Titles



Publisher

Title

American Mythology The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration BOOM! Studios Hollow Preview Dark Horse Comics Avatar: The Last Airbender/ Legend of Korra Fantagraphics Books Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special Gemstone Publishing The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics Graphix/ Scholastic Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Super Comic Teaser Graphix/ Scholastic Realm of the Blue Mist (The Rema Chronicles #1) IDW Publishing Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special Oni Press Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1 Papercutz Graphic Novels Fuzzy Baseball: Greatest Hits Random House Children's Books Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular Red 5 Comics Carriers/ Beorn/ Dragon Whisperer Titan Comics Doctor Who TOKYOPOP The Guardian of Fukushima VIZ Media Pokémon Journeys/Pokémon Adventures: XY Yen Press Enemies

Free Comic Book Day Teen Titles



Publisher

Title

AfterShock Comics Bunny Mask Tales Archie Comics The Best Archie Comic Ever #0 AWA Studios Primos #1 Behemoth Comics Kult Cable ft. Jack Black BOOM! Studios 25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Dark Horse Comics Stranger Things/ Resident Alien Dynamite Entertainment Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories Epicenter Comics Tex: In the Land of Seminoles Humanoids The Incal Universe IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD Special Image Comics Clementine #1 Kodansha Wandance & Blackguard Double Feature Lev Gleason Publications Equilibrium Marvel Avengers/ X-Men #1 Marvel Marvel Voices #1 Marvel Spider-Man/ Venom #1 Penguin Young Readers Neverlanders Rebellion Publishing Best of 2000AD #0 Scout Comics The Electric Black Children of Caine #0 Source Point Press The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse Ten Speed Press It Won't Always Be Like This Ten Ton Press 10 Ton Tales Titan Comics Bloodborne UDON Entertainment Street Fighter Masters: Blanka Valiant Entertainment The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special VIZ Media Kaiju No. 8/ Sakamoto Days

Free Comic Book Day Mature Titles



Publisher

Title

ABLAZE Trese Image Comics Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude Mad Cave Studios Nottingham FCBD Special Vault Comics Barbaric #1 FCBD Edition