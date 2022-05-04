Buffy The Vampire Slayer Gets 25 Years In One For Free Comic Book Day

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It's the Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th anniversary of being a TV show. The comic book has just rebooted Buffy's reality with Willow now as the Slayer, Buffy as a lifelong resident of Sunnydale, and with her gay best friend Xander Harris. But for Free Comic Book Day, it's a yearbook look at Buffy's history over two-and-a-half decades of comic books, at both Dark Horse Comics and Boom Studios. And it will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

Preview: Buffy The Vampire Slayer For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Christa Miesner
Preview: Buffy The Vampire Slayer For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Christa Miesner
Preview: Buffy The Vampire Slayer For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Christa Miesner
Preview: Buffy The Vampire Slayer For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Christa Miesner
Preview: Buffy The Vampire Slayer For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Christa Miesner
Preview: Buffy The Vampire Slayer For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS by Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire, Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Christa Miesner

FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL
BOOM ENTERTAINMENT
JAN220003
(W) Various, Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Various (CA) Christa Miesner
What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook!
This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades.
Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers. Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer! Reprint Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

Free Comic Book Day All Ages Titles

Publisher
 Title
American Mythology The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration
BOOM! Studios Hollow Preview
Dark Horse Comics Avatar: The Last Airbender/ Legend of Korra
Fantagraphics Books Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special
Gemstone Publishing The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics
Graphix/ Scholastic Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Super Comic Teaser
Graphix/ Scholastic Realm of the Blue Mist (The Rema Chronicles #1)
IDW Publishing Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special
Oni Press Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1
Papercutz Graphic Novels Fuzzy Baseball: Greatest Hits
Random House Children's Books Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular
Red 5 Comics Carriers/ Beorn/ Dragon Whisperer
Titan Comics Doctor Who
TOKYOPOP The Guardian of Fukushima
VIZ Media Pokémon Journeys/Pokémon Adventures: XY
Yen Press Enemies

Free Comic Book Day Teen Titles

Publisher
 Title
AfterShock Comics Bunny Mask Tales
Archie Comics The Best Archie Comic Ever #0
AWA Studios Primos #1
Behemoth Comics Kult Cable ft. Jack Black
BOOM! Studios 25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Dark Horse Comics Stranger Things/ Resident Alien
Dynamite Entertainment Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories
Epicenter Comics Tex: In the Land of Seminoles
Humanoids The Incal Universe
IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD Special
Image Comics Clementine #1
Kodansha Wandance & Blackguard Double Feature
Lev Gleason Publications Equilibrium
Marvel Avengers/ X-Men #1
Marvel Marvel Voices #1
Marvel Spider-Man/ Venom #1
Penguin Young Readers Neverlanders
Rebellion Publishing Best of 2000AD #0
Scout Comics The Electric Black Children of Caine #0
Source Point Press The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse
Ten Speed Press It Won't Always Be Like This
Ten Ton Press 10 Ton Tales
Titan Comics Bloodborne
UDON Entertainment Street Fighter Masters: Blanka
Valiant Entertainment The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special
VIZ Media Kaiju No. 8/ Sakamoto Days

Free Comic Book Day Mature Titles

Publisher
 Title
ABLAZE Trese
Image Comics Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude
Mad Cave Studios Nottingham FCBD Special
Vault Comics Barbaric #1 FCBD Edition

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.