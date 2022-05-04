Buffy The Vampire Slayer Gets 25 Years In One For Free Comic Book Day
It's the Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th anniversary of being a TV show. The comic book has just rebooted Buffy's reality with Willow now as the Slayer, Buffy as a lifelong resident of Sunnydale, and with her gay best friend Xander Harris. But for Free Comic Book Day, it's a yearbook look at Buffy's history over two-and-a-half decades of comic books, at both Dark Horse Comics and Boom Studios. And it will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.
FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL
BOOM ENTERTAINMENT
(W) Various, Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi, Various (CA) Christa Miesner
What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook!
This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades.
Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers. Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer! Reprint Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022
Free Comic Book Day All Ages Titles
|Publisher
|Title
|American Mythology
|The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration
|BOOM! Studios
|Hollow Preview
|Dark Horse Comics
|Avatar: The Last Airbender/ Legend of Korra
|Fantagraphics Books
|Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special
|Gemstone Publishing
|The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics
|Graphix/ Scholastic
|Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Super Comic Teaser
|Graphix/ Scholastic
|Realm of the Blue Mist (The Rema Chronicles #1)
|IDW Publishing
|Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special
|Oni Press
|Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1
|Papercutz Graphic Novels
|Fuzzy Baseball: Greatest Hits
|Random House Children's Books
|Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular
|Red 5 Comics
|Carriers/ Beorn/ Dragon Whisperer
|Titan Comics
|Doctor Who
|TOKYOPOP
|The Guardian of Fukushima
|VIZ Media
|Pokémon Journeys/Pokémon Adventures: XY
|Yen Press
|Enemies
Free Comic Book Day Teen Titles
|Publisher
|Title
|AfterShock Comics
|Bunny Mask Tales
|Archie Comics
|The Best Archie Comic Ever #0
|AWA Studios
|Primos #1
|BOOM! Studios
|25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
|Dark Horse Comics
|Stranger Things/ Resident Alien
|Dynamite Entertainment
|Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories
|Epicenter Comics
|Tex: In the Land of Seminoles
|Humanoids
|The Incal Universe
|IDW Publishing
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD Special
|Image Comics
|Clementine #1
|Kodansha
|Wandance & Blackguard Double Feature
|Lev Gleason Publications
|Equilibrium
|Marvel
|Avengers/ X-Men #1
|Marvel
|Marvel Voices #1
|Marvel
|Spider-Man/ Venom #1
|Penguin Young Readers
|Neverlanders
|Rebellion Publishing
|Best of 2000AD #0
|Scout Comics
|The Electric Black Children of Caine #0
|Source Point Press
|The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse
|Ten Speed Press
|It Won't Always Be Like This
|Ten Ton Press
|10 Ton Tales
|Titan Comics
|Bloodborne
|UDON Entertainment
|Street Fighter Masters: Blanka
|Valiant Entertainment
|The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special
|VIZ Media
|Kaiju No. 8/ Sakamoto Days
Free Comic Book Day Mature Titles
|Publisher
|Title
|ABLAZE
|Trese
|Image Comics
|Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude
|Mad Cave Studios
|Nottingham FCBD Special
|Vault Comics
|Barbaric #1 FCBD Edition