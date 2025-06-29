Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: calexit, FOC

Calexit: The Battle For Universal City- Two Years Late But Now On FOC

Calexit: The Battle For Universal City- Two Years Late But Now On Final Order Cut-Off for publication on the 23rd of July

Article Summary Calexit: The Battle For Universal City launches July 23rd after two years of publication delays.

This sequel explores secessionist California's war with Homeland Security in a fight over Universal City.

Creators Matteo Pizzolo and C. Granda deliver a timely tale of rebellion, resistance, and cultural warfare.

The series blends speculative fiction with sharp political commentary on real-world culture wars and power.

Okay, that took some time. I do hope that a comic book about extraordinarily nationalistic politics in bed with but then violently opposed to commercial interests within its own borders won't be out of date by now. Because Calexit: The Battle For Universal City was originally meant to be published in July 2023, and then appeared in Black Mask's August 2023 solicits and solicitations, for publication almost two years ago. But this sequel series, by Matteo Pizzolo and C. Granda, then mirroring the battles between Disney and Florida as the seceded California comes into conflict with Universal, wasn't published then. Next, it appeared in the July 2024 solicits and solicitations, but again, it wasn't published. Well, finally, two years late, Calexit: The Battle For Universal City #1 hits Final Order Cut Off this week, from Lunar and Diamond (one of only three titles) from Black Mask Comics for publication on the 23rd of July… and they promise this time.

CALEXIT BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? "Black Mask is drop-kicking Fascism." (-Rolling Stone) In CALEXIT, the citizens of the California Sovereign Republic struggle to seize power back from U.S. occupying forces. Jamil, a warzone courier (aka smuggler), and Zora, a young leader in the Mulholland Resistance, attempt to escape Occupied Los Angeles — but it's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as California attempts to seize freedom or die trying. "It's a genre known as 'speculative fiction,' but it doesn't seem so speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle) Retail $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

"Theme parks have already become political battlegrounds, but what if they became actual battlegrounds? What if the culture wars became actual wars? As mass demonstrations consume Hollywood, the comic book CALEXIT considers the question: What if California refused to be ruled? "This is the world of CALEXIT: THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY, the new comic book series launching this July from Black Mask Studios, the Los Angeles based indie publisher of acclaimed titles including BLACK, SPACE RIDERS, DESTINY NY, ALICE IN LEATHERLAND and 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK. Together writer Matteo Pizzolo and artist C. Granda, the creators of ROGUE STATE, have created a timely title about young rebels willing to risk it all for freedom of thought. "This is a special moment in the history of comics. Passionate creators from all storytelling spheres are being drawn to the freedom of thought offered by the indie comic market like never before, and they're racing to tell their authentic, provocative, most personal, and just plain coolest stories in comic books and graphic novels," said Matteo Pizzolo, co-founder of Black Mask Studios and the writer of CALEXIT: THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY. "It's not by accident that iconic talents from Chuck D to Keanu Reeves are choosing comics as the medium to tell the stories they're most excited about, or that new audiences are supporting indie comics in stores, on Kickstarter, and across the web to an unprecedented scale. As politics and finance have created headwinds for independent expression in other media, indie comics are engaging with bigger and more passionate audiences than ever before." In CALEXIT: THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY, it's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as rebel leader Zora rallies her Mulholland Resistance to seize freedom or die trying. The battle rages all the way to the iconic Hollywood theme park in Universal City where Zora's Resistance fighters make a last stand against Homeland Security's Occupying Forces. Warzone courier Jamil has been hired to spirit Zora away from the firefight to a Resistance stronghold, but Zora won't be dragged to safety without a fight.

"Pizzolo and Granda have crafted a high-octane war story in CALEXIT: THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY that focuses on character and wild action but also rhymes with our historical moment of culture battles being waged through intellectual property, from DeSantis v. Disneyworld to J.K. Rowling to the WGA strike," said Brian Giberson, head of publishing development for Black Mask. "Black Mask Studios has always focused on stories that are adventurous and also have a real message driving them. Starting with OCCUPY COMICS, we published stories about inequity and the struggle for financial justice. Since then, we published stories about gentrification (THE DREGS), LGBTQIA+ self-discovery and found family (ALICE IN LEATHERLAND) and empowered Black superheroes fighting racist plutocrats (BLACK). The fact that the comic market continues to support and provide a platform for such authentic voices is a striking reminder that comics play a crucial and important role in our cultural dialogue." CALEXIT: THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY is the latest mini-series in the CALEXIT comic book universe created by Pizzolo and illustrator Amancay Nahuelpan, which launched in 2017 as one of the most widely acclaimed comic book series of the decade and spawned spinoffs CALEXIT: ALL SYSTEMS SAN DIEGO and CALEXIT: OUR LAST NIGHT IN AMERICA, both illustrated by Granda. In 2019, CALEXIT character Emmie-X was the poster image for one of INDIVISIBLE CALIFORNIA's Voter Outreach Campaigns that helped flip several House seats in the midterm elections. Blurring the line between fiction and political commentary, every issue of CALEXIT features non-fiction backmatter devoted to real-world applications of the topical ideas in the storyworld."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!