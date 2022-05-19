Canada Printers Refuse To Print Faithless III, Boom Switches To USA

Brian Azzarello and Marie Llovet's supernatural erotic thriller, Faithless, first turned heads in 2019, in large part thanks to their polybagged erotic variant covers. So it's rather fitting that Boom Studios' trilogy of six-issue limited series (yes, we're confident the sign of the beast is by design) is coming to an end with a series of erotic covers too steamy to print… but more on that in a moment.

Bleeding Cool was the first to report on and reveal Tula Lotay's erotic cover on Faithless #1 three years ago. That first series featured a different femme artist on each secret erotic cover, while Lotay returned to provide all six erotic covers for Faithless II. So naturally, we were the first to report when the second of Lotay's series of erotic covers for Faithless II was bagged incorrectly, as well as Boom's attempts to destroy the misprinted copies.

For the climactic final arc, Boom brought in fan favourite and sought after cover artist Kris Anka to deliver all six erotic connecting covers. And given all of the taboos illustrated and buttons pushed by various cover artists over the last three years, the current connecting covers have flown relatively under the controversy radar… until now.

As we understand it, after printing Faithless III #1 through #4, Boom's usual printer in Canada has used their safe word to let the publisher know they cannot print the final two issues due to the explicit content on the erotic covers. But since the erotic covers are always bagged and kept secret until their release, we have no idea what line may have been crossed.

Fortunately, we will eventually find out, because I'm also hearing Boom has located another printer based in the States willing to print Faithless III #5 and #6, including the Anka erotic covers, as planned. Since these are the last two issues of the final series, these will likely be the two rarest Faithless erotic covers. So for those curious to sneak a peek at what made the Great White North blush, you'll want to reserve your copy of Faithless III #5 at your local comic shop before Final Order Cutoff closes this coming Monday, the 23rd of May.

FAITHLESS III #5 (OF 6) CVR B EROTIC VAR ANKA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220725

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Maria Llovet (CA) Kris Anka

In the penultimate issue of Faithless III, things grow even direr following the celestial battle between Solomon and Louis. In fact, hell itself seems ready to spill into reality as Faith and Louis's artistic masterpiece comes to life… Don't miss the lead-in to the stunning final chapter of Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's erotic masterpiece! In Shops: the 15th of June, 2022 SRP: $4.99