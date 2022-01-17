First Look At Brian Azzarello & Maria Llovet's Faithless III

You may be waiting a very long time for the rest of The Suicide Squad: Get Joker with Alex Maleev. But Brian Azzarello's return to Faithless with Maria Llovet should be a lot sooner, with Boom Studios hitting Faithless III #1 with FOC, Final Order Cut-Off orders today. Which also means we get a preview of the first issue…

BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at FAITHLESS III #1, the premier issue of the brand new six-issue sequel series, from acclaimed team of New York Times bestselling writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned), acclaimed artist Maria Llovet (Luna, Heartbeat), and letterer AndWorld Design, as Faith mysteriously reappears on the art scene with a hidden secret that spells disaster and damnation for everyone, in this explosive end to the cult hit series, available in February 2022.

Nine months after her mysterious disappearance, Faith suddenly drops back onto the map. While the art world debates whether her absence was a masterpiece of performance art or just a publicity stunt, Faith retreats to Louis's studio to recover from her journey into the unknown. But soon her best friend Ginny begins to realize that something is very much amiss with Faith. Where was she for nine months? And why does Faith suddenly seem so obsessed with Ginny's son Jacob?

FAITHLESS III #1 features main cover art by series artist Maria Llovet, an incentive variant cover by Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), and the first in a series of erotica variant connecting covers by acclaimed artist Kris Anka (Spider-Man) that will be polybagged and not publicly previewed due to sexually explicit material. Each erotica variant cover will be limited to its initial print run and will not be reprinted or collected in any subsequent formats. All issues of FAITHLESS III will continue this variant cover program with similar content, limited release, and packaging.

Print copies of FAITHLESS III #1 will be available for sale on February 9, 2022 at local comic book shops.