Captain America/Iron Man #2 Preview: Cap Makes It Weird

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Captain America is being too nice to Iron Man in Captain America/Iron Man #2, and Iron Man doesn't like it one bit. Check out the preview below.

Captain America/Iron Man #2

by Derek Landy & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

Meet the PALADINS! When a group of eager new super heroes interrupts Cap and Iron Man's hunt for escaped Hydra commander Veronica Eden, Steve and Tony struggle to determine whether the team is an asset or a liability. But they'll need all the help they can get when Veronica makes a powerful new friend…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620252200211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620252200221 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 2 YU DEVIL'S REIGN VILLAIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620252200231 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 2 MASSAFERA VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

