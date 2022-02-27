Captain America/Iron Man #4 Preview: Gimmick Infringement

Captain America steals Iron Man's gimmick in this preview of Captain America/Iron Man #4, getting armored up himself. So what do we even need Iron Man for anymore? I say we get rid of him. Check out the preview below.

Captain America/Iron Man #4

by Derek Landy & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Secrets, lies and sinister motivations! Tony and Steve must form an uneasy alliance with their treacherous enemies in order to survive an assault by a swarm of Myrmidon-class killer robots, as the Paladins – the team of eager new super heroes – find themselves in way over their heads when they go up against the Overseer. Long live the New Tech!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620252200411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620252200421 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 4 ASRAR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620252200431 – CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 4 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.