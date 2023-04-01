Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11 Preview: MODOK No More?! A murderous MODOK freaks out when Bucky Barnes takes his guns away in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

PRELUDE TO COLD WAR! Captain America and the new Invaders may be free from M.O.D.O.C.'s mind control, but they are not yet guaranteed their lives, and with the battle nearly won, the Outer Circle have arrived on the ground to collect their prize. It's up to Steve Rogers to wrestle victory from the Power and finally end the Outer Circle's invasion of Manhattan — but choices made at this critical point will alter Steve's understanding of friendship and the stakes of his fight against the Outer Circle for good.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620168601111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168601121 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 11 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MODOK VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620168601131 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 11 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MODOK VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620168601141 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 11 FRANCESCO MANNA VARIANT – $3.99 US

