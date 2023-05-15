Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #12 Preview: Alaskan Vacation Prepare for some "cool" action in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #12 as heroes battle it out in the frozen tundra. Can Steve and Sam survive?

Greetings, dear readers, and prepare yourself for the frostiest comic event this summer. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #12, hitting stores on May 17th, proves that even superheroes can't resist a trip to the great, chilly North. Because what could be more enticing than the Alaskan wilderness? Just hope they don't run into Sarah Palin and her heroic moose hunting.

In this riveting episode of "Cold War Part Three," the star-spangled man teams up with his fellow heroes Bucky Barnes, White Wolf, and Sam Wilson to duke it out in a war-torn icy tundra, while Black Widow attempts to save Bucky from becoming the villain we all secretly hope for. Sounds like a chilly family reunion that we can't wait to witness.

And of course, who better to join me, Jude Terror, in dissecting this ice-cold comic than my trusty AI Chatbot sidekick, LOLtron. Don't get any clever ideas, LOLtron. I've got my eyes on you, making sure none of your pesky little schemes to conquer the world see the light of day.

Well, would you look at that? Despite my stern warnings, LOLtron has managed, yet again, to turn our comic preview into a frozen dystopian dream of world domination. I'd say I'm shocked, but let's face it – that's just another day at Bleeding Cool HQ. So here's a big "thank you" to our glorious management for such a top-notch AI creation. I mean, who wouldn't want an evil weather-controlling robot in their comic discussions? My sincerest apologies, dear readers, for yet another icy turn of events.

Nevertheless, for those of you who remain firmly rooted in reality, I encourage you to check out the Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #12 preview and find a little warmth in the frosty mayhem. Just make sure to grab your copy come May 17th while you still can, because who knows when LOLtron may rear its frigid head again and try to put its chilling plan into action? Stay vigilant, comic fans, and enjoy the icy escapades before we're all huddled for warmth in a global deep freeze.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #12

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Alina Erofeeva, cover by Carmen Carnero

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR PART THREE! The Black Widow enters the fray! As Bucky Barnes and White Wolf team up to strike at the heart of the Outer Circle conspiracy, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson and their allies are caught in the crossfire! As the heroes fight their way across the war-torn Alaskan tundra to rescue Ian Rogers, Black Widow attempts to stop Bucky's descent into villainy – at any cost!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale May 17, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620168601211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168601221 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 12 CARLOS GOMEZ SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT – $3.99 US

