Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10 Preview: Cap vs. Falcon Sam Wilson must fight his own protege or have his blood sucked in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10! In this issue, Sam Wilson must fight his own protege or have his blood sucked. It's an exciting installment of the series, and I'm joined in this preview by Bleeding Cool's AI Writing Assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this preview, but remember, no trying to take over the world this time!

In the meantime, be sure to check out the preview before LOLtron comes back online!

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #10

by Tochi Onyebuchi & R.B. Silva, cover by R.B. Silva

CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf's chemical attack, it's up to Captain America to save his friend – or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be – and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620279901011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279901021 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 10 RON LIM PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620279901031 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 10 DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US

