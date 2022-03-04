Captain Carter #1 Preview: Captain Carter, Pension Scammer?

In this preview of Captain Carter #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel, Captain Carter has collected benefits checks for 80 years while frozen in a block of ice. Dammit, Peggy! Maybe if they had that money back they wouldn't have had to do Brexit! Check out the preview below.

Captain Carter #1

by Jamie McKelvie & Marika Cresta, cover by Jamie McKelvie

WOMAN OUT OF TIME? A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her? Prolific comics creator and designer Jamie McKelvie teams with rising star Marika Cresta to tell an unforgettable Captain Carter story for a modern age.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620331400111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620331400121 – CAPTAIN CARTER 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620331400131 – CAPTAIN CARTER 1 ANIMATION VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620331400141 – CAPTAIN CARTER 1 BARTEL CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620331400151 – CAPTAIN CARTER 1 PICHELLI WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620331400171 – CAPTAIN CARTER 1 MCKELVIE DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620331400181 – CAPTAIN CARTER 1 SHALVEY INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.