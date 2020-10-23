Captain Marvel Gets An Origin in IDW January 2021 Full Solicitations

We have the full IDW Publishing January 2021 solicitations. As GI Joe gets a Yearbook reprint, Captain Marvel gets a Marvel Action series – and a Marvel Action Origin too, and John Romita gets a more affordable Artisan Edition – and a Smithsonian Birds Colouring Book!

JOHN ROMITA AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ARTISAN ED

IDW PUBLISHING



NOV200362

(W) Stan Lee (A/CA) John Romita

Jazzy John Romita was for many the definitive artist on the Amazing Spider-Man. His sleek line work brought the web-slinger to life for a generation of fans. This volume collects issues 67, 68, 69, 71, 75, and 84 in their entirety. Additionally there is a beautiful gallery section of Romita extras.

Like all of IDW's award-winning Artist Edition style books, each page has been painstakingly scanned from the original art to ensure the finest possible reproduction, mimicking the experience of seeing Kirby's hand-drawn pages-it's the next best thing owning the art! While appearing to be in black and white, each page was scanned in color to mimic as closely as possible the experience of viewing the actual original art-for instance, corrections, blue pencils, paste-overs, all the little nuances that make original art unique.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $39.99

TRANSFORMERS #27 CVR A LIVIO RAMONDELLI

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200363

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Livio Ramondelli

"War World: Moon". Cybertron's winged moon, untethered from the planet and adrift in space, is in peril-from its slow descent towards the solar system's star to new visitors who have their own plans for what to do with the moon. Can the remaining scientists and engineers hold their own until back-up arrives from Cybertron?

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #27 CVR B RED POWELL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200364

TRANSFORMERS #27 10 COPY INCV NICOLE GOUX

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200365

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #4 (OF 4) CVR A JUAN SAMU

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200366

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu

Outmatched by the Decepticons, running on empty, and on the ropes, Marty McFly and the Autobot Gigawatt show why nobody calls them chicken! Will the final confrontation be in Marty's future, or will he and his companions make it back to fix the timestream before the Decepticons win? Find out in the heaviest issue of the whole series!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #4 (OF 4) CVR B PHIL MURPHY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200367

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #4 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV SCHOENING

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200368

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #2 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200369

(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith

With war on the horizon, a team of unaligned Cybertronians hatches a plan to save themselves and as many civilians as they can from the impending destruction. Wheeljack, Hound, Highbrow, and other great thinkers and legendary heroes know their plan will work… if they can get the Arks up and running again. But the Decepticons have something else in mind…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #2 (OF 5) CVR B ANNA MALKOVA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200370

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY NICOLE GOUX INCV CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200371

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #1

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200372

(W) Larry Hama (A) Herb Trimpe, Bob McLeod (CA) Netho Diaz

Relive the classic era of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in this very special reprint of Yearbook #1! From the prolific imagination of Living Legend Larry Hama, the yearbook features the epic tale "Operation: Lady Doomsday," as well as tons of amazing extra materials, and is a must-have for long-time collectors and new

fans alike. Includes a brand-new cover by modern-day superstar

G.I. Joe: ARAH artist Netho Diaz!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $5.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #279 CVR A SANCHEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200373

(W) Larry Hama (A/CA) Alex Sanchez

"Untold Tales" Part 4! Cobra has plans to unleash hellacious herhavoc from the Terror Drome, so it's up to Ace, Slip Stream, and other brave JOE air warriors to unleash justice from the skies and stop the imminent destruction from the 'drome before it's too late! Your pilot for this flight will be Living Legend Larry Hama, assisted by his intrepid co-pilot, artist Alex Sanchez (G.I. Joe: ARAH, Panedmica)!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #279 CVR B FICO OSSIO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200374

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #279 10 COPY INCV ROYLE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200375

GI JOE TP VOL 01 WORLD ON FIRE (RES)

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200376

(W) Paul Allor (A) Emma Vieceli (A/CA) Chris Evenhuis

Citizen. Spy. Hero. An all-new series featuring your favorite JOEs alongside new characters in this new vision for a new generation.

Tyranny is on the rise as Cobra topples governments and spreads its ruthless power across the globe. In these trying times, desperate measures are taken. The new G.I. Joe program recruits civilian spies and saboteurs: ordinary people living in occupied territories who will put their lives on the line to strike back through clandestine but high-impact missions. Join these new recruits as they resist Cobra control, fight to make a better world for all, and find out just what they are capable of. Collects the complete G.I. JOE series.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $29.99

TMNT JENNIKA II #3 (OF 6) CVR A REVEL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200377

(W) Brahm Revel (A/CA) Brahm Revel

Deep underground, Jennika comes face-to-face with the source of the new mutant monsters plaguing New York City! To save her community, Jennika will have to confront a TMNT villain she has never fought before!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $4.99

TMNT JENNIKA II #3 (OF 6) 10 COPY HANNAH TEMPLER INCV CVR (N

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200378

TMNT BEST OF LEONARDO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200379

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Leonardo the leader is the last up in our line of TMNT "Best of" books! Read the greatest Leonardo-centric stories from past and present with this accessible and engaging collection of one-shot Leo stories!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $5.99

TMNT ONGOING #113 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200380

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

Karai searches for two new powerful mutants who could tip the balance of power in New York City. Meanwhile a familiar character from the future arrives with a most unusual quest! All of this AND the return of Bebop & Rocksteady? Don't miss the start of an exciting new story arc as Sophie Campbell returns to interior art!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TMNT ONGOING #113 CVR B EASTMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200381

TMNT ONGOING #113 10 COPY INCV LESNIEWSKI

IDW PUBLISHING

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS TP VOL 02

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200383

(W) Gary Carlson (A) Frank Fosco (CA) Kevin Eastman

This is it, fans! You demanded it-the entire Image Comics TMNT run (a.k.a. TMNT Volume 3) reproduced for the first time ever in full, four-color glory, capped with three all-new issues to complete the unfinished series!

Join creators Gary Carlson and Frank Fosco as they take the Heroes in a Half-Shell on some of their most amazing, dangerous, and bizarre adventures ever… culminating in three brand-new issues by Carlson and Fosco to properly close out this long-beloved storyline at last! Long out of print and incomplete, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Volume 3 is one of comics' lost treasures, now uncovered at last and completed by the original creators. Collects the final 13 issues, #14-26, of the series.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $29.99

USAGI YOJIMBO WANDERERS ROAD #3 (OF 6) PEACH MOMOKO CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200384

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) Peach Momoko

Zato-Ino, the Blind Swordspig, returns to claim his revenge against Usagi who took his eyesight in a previous sword fight. Will Usagi be able to survive when the playing field is made level?

In Shops: Jan 27, 2027

SRP: $3.99

CANTO II HOLLOW MEN #5 (OF 5)

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200385

(W) David M. Booher (A/CA) Drew Zucker

Canto's epic second adventure concludes! Canto has entered the Valley of the Lionhearted and learned he can only lift the Shrouded Man's curse by sacrificing his own clock. In doing so, he could gain the power to finally defeat the Shrouded Man and free everyone in the Unnamed World. Will Canto give up his own time to become the hero his people believe him to be?

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CANTO II HOLLOW MEN #5 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV INGRANATA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200386

GOOSEBUMPS SECRET OF THE SWAMP #5 (OF 5)

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200387

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Bill Underwood

It was supposed to be just a nighttime adventure into a spooky swamp, but now young Blake is caught in a clash between a pack of misunderstood werewolves and the angry townspeople hunting them! Blake is used to these kinds of adventures in games, but the danger's about to get too real in the amazing conclusion to Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp from New York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp (This Is Where It Ends, Before I Let Go, The Oracle Code) and artist Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Tilly).

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOOSEBUMPS SECRET OF THE SWAMP #5 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV MEATH

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200388

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR A SOUVANNY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200389

(W) Chris Eliopoulos (A/CA) Lanna Souvanny

Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! In this issue: Captain Marvel finds that she's half-Kree and awakens super powers! Then, Green Goblin's nefarious plans require him to experiment on himself.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY

IDW PUBLISHING

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV GARBOWSKA

IDW PUBLISHING

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #3

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200392

(W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A/CA) Philip Murphy

As Peter as his friends dive deeper in the mysterious happenings at the Oscorp Charter School of Technology, a dangerous new foe is about to strike-and when they do, it'll be even worse than a surprise calculus exam in this MARVEL-ous adventure from writers Sarah Graley & Stef Purenins and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers, Powerpuff Girls).

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #3 10 COPY FLOREAN INCV CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200393

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200394

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Isabel Escalante (CA) Sweeney Boo

Jump back into action with the strongest Avenger in a brand-new storyline!

Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, is trying her best to enjoy some well-deserved downtime in New York City-but when Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Ghost-Spider, introduces her to the latest internet craze, an app called ClikClok, things get a little crazy!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 10 COPY LUSKY INCV CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200395

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #37 CVR A EVAN STANLEY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200396

(W) Evan Stanley (A/CA) Evan Stanley

There's a new kid on the block! And a new… tower? While Tangle tries to initiate Belle into the Restoration, Sonic, Amy, and Tails investigate a mysterious looking tower that has popped up. Everyone is pushed to their limits in "Test Run"!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #37 CVR B JON GRAY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200397

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #37 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200398

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #94 CVR A KUUSISTO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200399

(W) Thomas F. Zahler (A/CA) Toni Kuusisto

Season 10 continues here!

Twilight Sparkle is throwing the first Festival of the Two Sisters since Celestia and Luna left-and she calls in the best party planner she knows to help: Pinkie Pie! So, of course, Pinkie reaches out to the best party planner she knows: Cheese Sandwich! Could that be… romance in the air? But wait-who turned off the sound?!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #94 CVR B BRIANNA GARCIA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200400

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #94 10 COPY INCV MUFFY LE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200401

MY LITTLE PONY TRANSFORMERS TP FRIENDSHIP IN DISGUISE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200402

(W) James Asmus, Ian Flynn, Sam Maggs (A) Jack Lawrence, Sara Pitre-Durocher, Casey W. Coller, Priscilla Tramontano (A/CA) Tony Fleecs

Collecting the comic book crossover event of the year where Ponies, Autobots, and Decepticons mix it up together!

When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a malfunctioning Spacebridge! What's this mean for our favorite fillies? There are suddenly a bunch of Autobots and Decepticons in Equestria! And as the dust settles, Rarity and Arcee find themselves teaming up against a hostile Decepticon force. Plus Spike and Grimlock; Pinkie Pie, Gauge, and Shockwave; Fluttershy, Discord, and Soundwave; Rainbow Dash and Windblade; and Optimus Prime and Twilight Sparkle all team up for more adventures because in the end, Pony and Autobots are both fighting for friendship.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $15.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200403

(W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night celebrating a recent victory. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws with their sights on a holocron in the Jedi temple! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw base and rescue him.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 CVR B BEAVERS

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200404

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #5 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA (NET

IDW PUBLISHING

STAR WARS ADVENTURES SMUGGLERS RUN #2 (OF 2)

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200406

(W) Greg Rucka, Alec Worley (A/CA) Ingo Romling

After the Battle of Yavin, Han Solo and Chewbacca intend to use their reward to settle their debts. But Princess Leia asks them to accept a secret mission for the Resistance. Mortal dangers, traitorous enemies, and thorny situations mark the path of these two heroes of the Star Wars saga.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $5.99

SCARENTHOOD #4 (OF 4)

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200413

(W) Nick Roche (A/CA) Nick Roche

The Big Boy has tipped ALL the toys out, and the Grown-Ups don't know how to clean them up.

There are revelations about Flynno's brother, the 'Mother Of One', and Father Sinnott; can they be connected? And it's a race against time for Cormac to catch Scooper's School Play–but stage-fright is the least of her problems….

Nick Roche (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Transformers Wreckers Saga) and Chris O' Halloran (Ice Cream Man, Folklords) tidy away most of the mess in this final issue.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SCARENTHOOD #4 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV TARA O`CONNOR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200414

SEA OF SORROWS #3 (OF 5) CORMACK CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200415

(W) Rich Douek (A/CA) Alex Cormack

Battle lines are drawn aboard the SS Vagabond, as the disappearances of more crew members drive the paranoid survivors against each other. The gold they came to salvage is mere fathoms beneath their feet, but is any fortune worth the price of their lives?

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEA OF SORROWS #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV JOE MULVEY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200416

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #6 (OF 10) CVR A GLENDINING

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200417

(W) Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Bex Glendining

Based on the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson ( Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)!

A strange sleeping sickness, known as Aurora, has fallen over the world, and strangest of all, it only affects women. In the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage behind her. More mysterious: she's the only woman not falling asleep.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #6 (OF 10) CVR B WOODALL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200418

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #6 (OF 10) 10 COPY INCV HEIDERSDORF

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200419

DRACULA VLAD THE IMPALER GN

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200420

(W) Roy Thomas (A/CA) Esteban Maroto

Dracula is one of the most well-known characters in the world. Now, read the story of the man who inspired the legend in this graphic novel available again for the first time in almost 30 years.

A prince of Wallachia and son of Vlad Dracul (The Dragon), Vlad Dracul the Younger (Vlad Dracula) is taken hostage as a young man by Sultan Mehmed I to ensure his father's loyalty. When his father is killed at the hands of traitorous nobles in his own land, he assumes the crown and wages a cruel war to regain his lands and avenge his father. Throughout his life, he continued the fight to retain his kingdom, committing acts that would later lead to the formation of the famous character created by Bram Stoker. Originally published in the 1990s, it is now presented for the first time in black and white to showcase the beautiful art of Esteban Maroto.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $15.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #4 (OF 4) CVR A COCCOLO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200421

(W) AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

To rescue one of their own, Runa, Saarvin, and Patience must brave the mines! Out of the snow, can they survive the onslaught of enemies who await them?

Based on the massively popular game and featuring a brand-new cast of characters, written by New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez and writer/actor Aimee Garcia!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #4 (OF 4) CVR B CHARACT

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200422

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #4 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV

IDW PUBLISHING

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #3 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200424

(W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) Ryan Dunlavey

The team behind IDW'S Comic Book History of Comics returns with a brand-new series!

After World War II, "CARTOON COOL" brings a new hipness to toonmakers-but new dangers too! The legendary UPA defies Disney-esque cuteness to redefine the medium… but can they survive the House Un-American Activities Committee? Uncle Walt wades into controversy with The Song of the South. While over at Warner Brothers, Looney Tunes master Chuck Jones revolutionizes the short subject with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #3 (OF 5) CVR B DUNLAVEY

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200425

STAR TREK TNG MIRROR UNIVERSE COLL TP

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200426

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A) J. K. Woodward, Lea Hernandez, Carlos Nieto (CA) George Caltsoudas

Go into the alternate "Mirror, Mirror" universe to meet the cold-blooded crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise, and their captain, the ruthless Jean-Luc Picard, in this collection of three graphic novels!

Space… The final frontier. These are the voyages of the I.S.S. Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to conquer strange new worlds, to enslave new life and new civilizations… To boldly go where no one has gone before! In the other-dimensional Mirror Universe there is no United Federation of Planets, only a cruel Terran Empire, where advancement comes through assassination, brutality is commonplace, and kindness is a weakness. Collects Mirror Broken, Through the Mirror, and Terra Incognita into one compendium!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $39.99

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #3 (OF 4) CVR A HERNANDE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200427

(W) Dave Baker (A/CA) Angel Hernandez

What has gone from a long simmering conflict has exploded into all-out war. Seven of Nine has chosen her side, but even with her help, victory is not assured, and what will it mean for her place in the crew of Voyager when the dust finally settles? An all-new adventure set during Voyager's amazing fourth season from writer Dave Baker (Action Hospital, F*ck Off Squad, Star Trek: Waypoint) and artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard Countdown, Star Trek/Green Lantern).

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #3 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200428

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #3 (OF 4) 10 COPY VEREGGE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200429

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #19

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200430

(W) Jim McCann (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Stephen Thompson

A pandemic raging across Alpha Centauri. A powerful enemy aboard the Enterprise. With death lurking around every corner, the crew will face down one of their greatest challenges yet in the shocking concludion to this episode from Eisner-winning writer Jim McCann (Return of the Dapper Men) and superstar artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard)!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #19 10 COPY INCV LENDL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV200431

KORGI GN VOL 05 (OF 5) END OF SEASONS

NOV200432

(W) Christian Slade (A/CA) Christian Slade

The beloved wordless fantasy graphic novel series reaches its stunning conclusion-with plenty of thrills, laughs, and exquisitely illustrated animal magic. Join Christian Slade for the final installment in the 5-volume series 14 years in the making!

Winter has arrived in Korgi Hollow… and with it, the end of the Korgi story. As Ivy and her Korgi pup Sprout frolic in the frozen weather, an ancient power is stirring. At long last, saddle up for the conclusion of this "silent" epic fairytale told entirely through detailed pen-and-ink drawings. Fire and ice will collide in a timeless battle between good and evil. Will the residents of Korgi Hollow survive the harsh cold? One thing is for sure: nothing will ever be the same.

"If there was ever a true 'all-ages' book, this is it. Korgi hits every note perfectly, and can hook readers all across the spectrum with its tantalizing suspense and action…. The art is spectacular." -School Library Journal's Good Comics for Kids

"Guaranteed to be loved by children. Its Disney-esque beauty and Bone-like comic timing and fantasy adventure are thoroughly enjoyable, and Slade's black-and-white draftsmanship is impeccable." -The AV Club

"In many ways, Korgi is a prime example of how to handle an all-ages book. With just the right level of surprise and adventure, it's determined to hook older readers just as quickly as children."-Read About Comics

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $14.99

BIRDS SMITHSONIAN COLORING BOOK

IDW PUBLISHING

https://mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.com/cqhiHLc.WqA8~2eefa/w:auto/h:auto/q:75/https://bleedingcool.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/STL173541.jpg

NOV200433

(W) Rachel Curtis

Experience a fascinating look at birds and the environments they inhabit! The Smithsonian's National Zoo and IDW PUBLISHING present a fascinating new coloring book that provides a beautiful and informative tour through the vibrant avian world.

With this exquisitely designed coloring book, avian lovers of all ages can explore the wonder of these feathered animals, guided by experts from The Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and the artistic wizardry of Rachel Curtis (Dinosaurs: A Smithsonian Coloring Book). These lush pen and ink illustrations invite you to step into captivating scenes featuring the Cape May warbler, American avocet, Roseate spoonbill, Indigo bunting, and many more. Fans of birds, coloring books, and aviary migration will find an enchanting realm to unlock with their own creativity.

Each page of Birds: A Smithsonian Coloring Book not only stands alone as a work of art, but is also accompanied by brief and fascinating insights from the museum's Avian experts about each bird and its world, ensuring that time spent coloring is also time spent learning.

This book's deluxe ivory paper allows for a variety of artistic media like pen, pencil, or even watercolor, to ensure your creative vision comes to life just the way you want–and lasts for years to come.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $16.99