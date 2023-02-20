Carnage #10 Preview: In This Preview, Carnage… MUST DIE!!! A plot is afoot to kill Carnage before he can obtain a terrible weapon in this preview of Carnage #10... but something tells us it's going to go wrong.

A plot is afoot to kill Carnage before he can obtain a terrible weapon in this preview of Carnage #10… but something tells us it's going to go wrong.

It looks like Carnage is about to get a powerful weapon that will make even Knull tremble. The prospect of Carnage getting a powerful weapon is certainly exciting, and it's sure to make for a thrilling story.

In the meantime, why not check out the preview for our upcoming issue while we still have the chance?

Carnage #10

by Ram V & Francesco Manna, cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

The Carnage symbiote has ambitions of universal destruction and death, the likes of which would make even Knull himself tremble. But unlike the slain King in Black, Carnage has no weapon to inspire fear in the hearts of the living across space. Or – not, until now!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620243001011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243001021 – CARNAGE 10 VON EEDEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

