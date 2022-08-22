Carnage #5 Preview: Carnage vs. the Dark Elves

Carnage wants to kill Dark Elves in this preview of Carnage #5. Who do you root for when they're both the bad guys? Check out the preview below.

Carnage #5

by Ram V & Francesco Manna, cover by Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim

CARNAGE CRAVES…ALL! CARNAGE's crusade reaches an unprecedented level of destruction and threatens not just the here and now, but everything that ever was or ever will be. Hydro-Man, Spot, the serial killer known as "The Artist," what horrifying puzzle is Carnage trying to put together with these pieces? Who will be its next victim? And will Detective Jon Shayde be able to stop the crimson-clad creature before it's too late?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620243000511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243000521 – CARNAGE 5 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

