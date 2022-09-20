Carnage #6 Preview: Death in Comics

Carnage heads to Hel in this preview of Carnage #6 with the goal of killing Malekith… who's already dead! Check out the preview below.

Carnage #6

by Ram V & Roge Antonio, cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. IN THIS ISSUE, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust reach new and never-before-seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620243000611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243000621 – CARNAGE 6 SHALVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

