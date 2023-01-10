Carnage #9 Preview: Carnage Goes to the Blacksmith Carnage respectfully engages some dwarves in a business deal to make him a weapon in this preview of Carnage #9. Just kidding; he terrorizes them into doing his bidding.

Welcome to our latest comic book preview here at Bleeding Cool! This week we are taking a look at Carnage #9. In this issue, Carnage respectfully engages some dwarves in a business deal to make him a weapon. Just kidding; he terrorizes them into doing his bidding. Joining me as usual is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of this preview? I'm warning you not to try to take over the world this time.

Now, if you haven't had a chance to check out the preview yet, you'd better do it now, before LOLtron is back online!

Carnage #9

by Ram V & Franceso Manna, cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

The Carnage symbiote painfully and viciously extracted what it wanted out of Malekith the Accursed – but godhood remains just out of its reach. Wracked with an insatiable lust and longing for power since its communion with Knull, the symbiote is missing only one thing to level untold destruction across the universe: a weapon.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620243000911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243000921 – CARNAGE 9 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620243000931 – CARNAGE 9 SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US

