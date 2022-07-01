Things To Do In London If You Like Comics: July 2022 Edition

The mighty return of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. Turns out there is lots to do, from a second Free Comic Book Day happening in three comic book stores across London tomorrow, the big London Film And Comic Con, smack bang up against the South London Comic & Zine Fair, on the Sunday, Bryan Talbot releasing his final Luther Arkwright book, the Leytonstone Comic Fair, and more, much more…

Saturday, 2nd of July

Free Comics Book Day II, Piranha Comics, Crown Arcade, 9 Union Street, Kingston-Upon-Thames

Free Comics Book Day II, Piranha Comics, 246 High Street, Bromley

Free Comics Book Day II, Piranha Comics, Unit 3, 135 The Parade, Watford

Piranha Comics is 10 years old, and they're doing an extra Free Comic Book Day to celebrate.

Wednesday, 6th of July

Simon James Green, Benjamin Dean, Lewis Hancox and Cynthia So in conversation, Waterstones Piccadilly, London, 6.30pm, £6-£8

Join us to celebrate Pride in YA books, as we welcome Simon James Green, Benjamin Dean, Lewis Hancox and Cynthia So as they come together to celebrate their new publications and to discuss diversity in YA fiction, and why love always wins! The authors will be answering questions from the audience and signing copies of their books. The evening will be hosted by Rowan Ellis, advocate for LGBTQ+ education and author of Here and Queer.

Lewis Hancox's Welcome to St. Hell is a ground-breaking YA graphic memoir about being a trans teen, by the brilliant filmmaker, illustrator, and bold new voice in comics. Alice Oseman describes the book as candid writing, with playful artwork, and a riotous and a fearlessly real story of figuring out that you're trans – this book will bring hope and comfort to so many.

Thursday , 7th of July

Troopers, Central London, inquire here.

Friday, 8th of July

London Film & Comic Con, Hammersmith Olympia, London, From £18 Adult, £11 Child, 10am-6pm.

David Leach, Chris Geary, Luke Cooper Chris Weston, Lee Milner, Clint Langley, Lee Townsend, Lew Stringer, Derek Landy, Mariela Malova, Gary Erskine, Markosia, Geoff Senior, Mike Collins, GM Jordan, Rachael Smith, Hal Laren, Rob Williams, Helen Quigley, Ian Stopforth, Jessica Martin, JL Straw, John Freeman, Andrew Sewell, Keith Page, Annika Eade, Lee Bradley, Roger Langridge, SHIFT, Soaring Penguin, Stephen Baskerville, Stephen Saleh, Warwick Fraser-Coombe, Pau Scorpi, Nigel Parkinson, Jeff Cummins, Ian Richardson, Tony Lee, Kit Buss, Cartoon Museum, Ian Sharman, Steve White, Sonia Leong, Jack Kirby Museum, BHP Comics, Ben Dickson, Torunn Grønbekk, Sally Jane Hurst, John Higgins, Dave Gibbons,

New Designers: Industry Insight – Illustration First Moves, New Designers, Business Design Centre, Islington 12.30-1.30pm.

Saturday, 9th of July

London Film & Comic Con, Hammersmith Olympia, London, From £18 Adult, £11 Child, 9am-6pm.

Paul Cornell, David Baillie, Steven Austin, & Michael Carroll signing 2000AD: Sci-Fi Special: 2022, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, London, 1-2pm.

Sunday, 10th of July

London Film & Comic Con, Hammersmith Olympia, London, From £18 Adult, £11 Child, 9am-6pm.

South London Comic & Zine Fair, Stanley Hall, 12 S Norwood Hill, London, 11am – 6pm.

Cartoonists, self-publishers, small press, zine makers and book artists come together to show, share and sell their creations. There will also be an all-ages comic and zine library, and a short programme of talks and workshops. Plus, an opportunity to add your drawings to the Megaphone Comics Group Self-Portrait drawing wall. Workshops from 11am. Main Fair opens 12pm-6pm. Talks begin from 12.30pm. Talks and Workshops are free to attend but register in advance due to capacity constraints.

SLCZF WORKSHOP FOR KIDS: Comic Making with Helen Jones 11am

SLCZF WORKSHOP: Scribes Assemble! 12.15pm

SLCZF TALKS: David Jesus Vignolli 12.30pm

SLCZF TALKS: LDComics in Conversation 2pm

SLCZF TALKS: Colossive Press 3.30pm

SLCZF WORKSHOP: Yonkoma Manga Story Workshop with Mayamada 4pm

SLCZF TALKS: Gareth Brookes 5pm

Monday, 11th of July

Talk – Comics Creators Network in conjunction with the Cartoon Museum: Industry Insider on Collaboration, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 7-8pm

Learn about how to get the most out of your collaboration including how to protect your rights. Four panellists will come together to discuss this and more including Rachael Stott (award winning comic book and cover artist), Viviane Schwarz (award winning artist and author), Theo Jones (society of Authors Contracts Advisor) chaired by Woodrow Phoenix (writer, artist, and graphic designer who is also on the Comic Creators Network Steering Committee).

Wednesday, 13th of July

Liam Sharp signing Starhenge: Dragon & Boar at Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, London, 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Graphic novelist Sabba Khan in conversation with Shaheen Kasmani, East Ham Library, 328 Barking Road, London

From the foothills of the Himalayas in the Kashmiri valleys to bustling Green Street in East London, in The Roles We Play local graphic novelist Sabba Khan researches her identity from the global to the local, covering partition, displacement, and assimilation with humour and courage. Join Sabba Khan in conversation with Shaheen Kasmani, discussing her book, the roots of the local area, changes they have witnessed over the past ten years and what it's meant for the communities who have found home here.

Thursday, 14th of July

Launch party for Bryan Talbot's The Legend Of Luther Arkwright, Cartoon Museum, 63 Wells Street, Noho, 6-8pm. Invite only.

Saturday, 16th of July

Bryan Talbot signing, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, 1-2pm

Sunday, 17th of July

Jump On Manga x Mayamada, Mega-City Comics, 18 Inverness Street, Camden – Free 11-5.30pm, £10 for 5.30-6.30pm.

Mega City Comics, in collaboration with British manga collective MAYAMADA bring you the first edition of JUMP ON MANGA, an event designed to celebrate and introduce you in the world of Japanese comics. Cosplay contest, Portfolio reviews, Nigel Twumasi, writer and co-founder of the British Manga Collective MAYAMADA launching his new manga "Serious: Through the Fog"!

St Albans Comic-Con 2022, Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, Holywell Hill, St Albans, Adult £17, Child £6. 10am – 4.30pm.

Wednesday, 20th of July

Alison Launch Party with Lizzy Stewart,Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm. Lizzy is an accomplished children's book writer and illustrator, in addition to creating several excellent and visually stunning comics such as Walking Distance from Avery Hill and It's Not What You Thought from Fantagraphics. Pre-order a signed copy, to collect at a later date or to have mailed out.

Saturday 23rd of July

Kieron Gillen signing A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 at Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, London from 1-2pm.

Sunday, 24th of July

Leytonstone Comic Fair, Birds Pub, 692 High Road, Leytonstone, London, Noon-5pm.

Independent and small press comics from genuine in-the-flesh creators. Original artwork and cool DIY merch. Something for everyone, from Superheroes to Black Cats and Voodoo Dolls. Watch artists like supremos Mark Stafford (Liphook) and Bob Levingbird (Metal Made Flesh) doodle magnificently before your eyes, pick up a crayon and have a go yourself. Invoke the Ancient Ones, pluck the sacrificial rooster, shred the seven veils, squidge your third eyeballs.

The Alfred Hitchcock-themed Birds Pub has Sunday Roasts, vegan-friendly dishes too – oh good gravy – and craft beer.

There'll be Manga and Madness and Music. DJ New Wave Steve and others will be spinning the discs. There'll be impromptu dancing, guaranteed.

We'll be upstairs waiting in the big hall with wares galore. Poster Artwork 'Papa Legba' by Vik Deluca. A Vik Deluca Comics, Ugly Man Comics and Kali Discorporation production.

Saturday, 30th of July

The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips Signing with Paul Hudson, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Sogo, 1-2pm. Paul Hudson, former owner of the much-beloved and sorely missed Comics Showcase, is releasing a concise and expansive book covering the world of British newspaper cartoons, The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips. Signed and numbered bookplate, limited to an edition of just 100. Pre-order a signed copy ready for collection or for mail order.

Give it a Go: Create a comic hero with Daniel Locke. 2-4pm. The Comic Shop, 42 High Street, Crawley, London

Join award-winning artist and cartoonist Daniel Locke as he walks you through the stages of building a unique story world and designing and illustrating an original character to occupy it. You will be introduced to a range of storytelling and illustration skills in an informal and welcoming setting. This drop-in workshop will especially interest those who enjoy graphic novels, comic books and Tabletop role-playing games. All ages welcome (recommended 8+ all children must be accompanied by an adult) It's completely free to attend and you can drop in for 10 mins or stay for the whole two hours. Places are limited so confirm your space book in advance.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Love Stories until Sunday, 10th of July, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, London

For this special exhibition in our In Focus space, we asked Dave Gibbons, David Shenton, Dominique Duong and Ros Asquith about their exploration of romantic love and relationships in their work. Each artist selected a work of their own and a work from The Cartoon Museum's collection as an anchor for their reflections. Connect with cartoons and comics in a new way through a discovery of these four dialogues, which are as diverse and unique as our love stories out there beyond the page, in the real world. Alongside Love Stories there will be an LGBTQ+ trail which reinterprets works from the museum's permanent display through previously untold LGBTQ+ stories, a participatory Lonely Hearts art installation inspired by the romance comics of the 1940s-60s and a spotlight display of British girls comics from the 1950s-70s.

Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend, until 2nd of October, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, London

Working closely with creator Bryan Talbot, Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend celebrates both the release of The Legend of luther Arkwright alongside the history of the character and previous installments of the series. Immerse yourself in never-before-seen material, insights into Bryan's process, different editions, models and ephemera, and original comic art from the series. We will also be holding fantastic events alongside the exhibition, as well as stocking the book a great range of merchandise in our shop.