Catana Chetwynd Follows Snug With In Love & Pyjamas in February

Catana Chetwynd is a modern-day comic book star. She grew up in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she spent her time drawing and studying psychology in State University of New York at Plattsburgh. After her boyfriend John Freed encouraged her to start a comic about their relationship on Thanksgiving Day 2016, Catana created the first of her Catana Comics briefly afterwards and five more in the following days. They were a smash hit online.

She is now the cartoonist behind Catana Comics with 3 million followers on Instagram, and saw the publication of two best-selling cartoon publications, Little Moments Of Love and Snug: A Collection Of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend since. She was meant to be coming to the UK on tour this year, but had to cancel due to the expected pandemic-relate reasons.

So instead, she is sending a new collection of her work. In Love & Pyjamas, in hardcover. To be published in February, it features plenty of her online cartoons but also half of them are exclusive to this collection. Here's how it's listed.

When you've reached that sweatpants-wearing cozy place in your relationship, it's all In Love & Pajamas! This brand-new collection of Catana Comics presents some fan favorites and half of the book features never-before-seen comics that delight and amuse readers of all ages. Wholesome, sweet, feel-good humor!

The collection will be published on February the 2nd from Andrews McMeel Publishing.

The last two books were sales smashes, odds are that this will be too – and may be a very snuggly way for Catana Chetwynd to kick off a better 2021 for all of us. As and when it gets to us.