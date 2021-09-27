Cates, Simone, Walker & Hamner Praise Project Wildfire on FOC Day

Today — September 27, 2021 — is apparently the final order cut off day for the huge new title from Second Sight Publishing and Legends Press Comics, Project Wildfire #1. The solicitations text for the issue is as follows …

Project Wildfire #1

SEP211760

(W) Hannibal Tabu (A/CA) Quinn McGowan

"Enter Project Torrent," Part One. Will Watson the 3rd's life turned upside down when a campus experiment gave him super powers just in time to confront monsters plaguing his southern hometown. He's just getting the cape game down pat when Sergeant Michael Marsden comes to town to change everything.

A number of industry professionals chimed in with their thoughts on this new work from the winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt and one of the artists from the 2018 Ringo Award winning Planned Parenthood benefit anthology, Mine! A Celebration of Freedom & Liberty For All.





"Quinn McGowan's art has a dynamic energy that brings Project Wildfire to life in a way that revitalizes the superhero genre, and makes for an incredibly fun reading experience." — David Walker, (Bitter Root, Cyborg, Power Man & Iron Fist, Naomi) "Tabu and McGowan's PROJECT: WILDFIRE, with its fun take on super-heroes and military overreach, is a breath of fresh air. These two talents are now on my watchlist…" — Cully Hamner, (RED, Blue Beetle, Black Lightning: Year One, Green Lantern: Mosaic) "A great mix of the best of classic superhero storytelling with a new voice and vibe. Hurry up with the next issue so I can find out what happens!" — Gail Simone, DC's Birds of Prey, Secret Six, Red Sonja, Batgirl

"Project Wildfire looks dope." — Donny Cates, God Country, Thor, King In Black, Venom

Unusual for an indie comic book, the bi-monthly title already has its first eight issues written, drawn and colored, with lettering coming from Zen HCMP of Aspen Comics fame, so retailers won't have to worry about slipped delivery dates.

If you haven't done so yet, ask your local comic book store to hold a copy of Project Wildfire #1 and swing by to pick it up on November 24, 2021!

Project Wildfire is another Operative Network production