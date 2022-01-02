Catwoman Gets A New Logo With Her New Creative Team

Catwoman #38 was the final issue of Ram V's run with Filipe Andrade. And with Catwoman #39, out in a couple of weeks, the series will be getting a new logo alongside new writer Tini Howard and new artist Nico Leon. Here is a quick before and after.

As, yes, Tini Howard is joining Catwoman #39 as writer, with artist Nico Leon, from January 2022.

Selina Kyle is back in Gotham City, and back to what she does best: stealing from Gotham City's notorious crime bosses. New ongoing writer Tini Howard (EXCALIBUR) and new ongoing artist Nico Leon (MS MARVEL) bring Catwoman back to old haunts, making them brand new as Selina goes deep undercover to steal the most valuable currency of all… secrets. Catwoman is hiding in plain sight among the mistresses and beautiful clubs of Gotham City's underground, sneaking her way past a new crew of villains—and some familiar faces: Eiko Hasigawa is back, and Selina finds herself once again at odds with an ex and the powerful Hasigawa crime family—as well as their allies in Gotham City's underworld. Nico Leon's bringing a new, stylish look to the Hasigawa crime family as Eiko steps up to lead—and as Selina tries to infiltrate their operation. Selina also crosses paths with a new player in Gotham's scene: Valmont, a talented, charming master thief, who's very interested in Catwoman's talent for thievery… and in Selina herself. Writer Tini Howard is giving Selina a taste of her own medicine as she flirts and fights with this new potential adversary, potential ally—because nothing can be simple for Selina. And of course, if Selina is going to be going head to head with with the crime families of Gotham, there's no way for her to avoid the Black Mask: It's an explosive start to a new chapter in Catwoman's story, with old friends and new faces to welcome Selina back to Gotham City.

CATWOMAN #39 CVR A JEFF DEKAL

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

Meow, Catwoman is bored of Alleytown and has returned to Gotham City proper for bigger fish to fry and to go back to doing what she does best…stealing crime boss secrets for blackmail and looking damn sexy while doing it, of course. New ongoing series writer Tini Howard makes her DCU series debut writing the cat of the night, placing Catwoman in her first blackmail heist disguised as a stripper at Gotham's most secure underground club! Oh, Catwoman, hiding in plain sight in five-inch platform heels at a gathering of Gotham's crime elite while surrounded by all the beautiful women and other shiny things to look at…what could possibly go wrong?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/18/2022