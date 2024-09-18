Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: CCG, cgc

CGC/CCG Hires Yvethe Tyszka as Senior Vice President Global Marketing

The Certified Collectibles Group which includes comic book slabbing company CGC, has hired Yvethe Tyszkaas as their new Senior Vice President

The Certified Collectibles Group or CCG which includes comic book slabbing company CGC, has hired Yvethe Tyszkaas as their new Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for the whole group. Tyszka comes to CCG from H&H Group, where she led the marketing organization of Orlando-based pet supplements brand Zesty Paws and pet food brand Solid Gold. Before that, she was the Vice President of Marketing & Global E-commerce at the Boston-based wine-tech startup Coravin. She has spent time at Newell Brands, Keurig and Nestlé. Tyszka holds a Certificate of Special Studies in Administration and Management from Harvard University and a Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Marketing & Public Relations from UCAB – Universidad Católica Andrés Bello.

"Yvethe's extensive experience in cultivating brands and reaching new audiences through community-building, innovation and partnerships makes her an excellent addition to the leadership team at CCG. We are thrilled for her to help CCG make the world of collectibles safer and more accessible than ever before through services that add value, trust and transparency," said Max Spiegel, President of CCG.

"I am very excited to join the CCG team. It is fascinating to be a part of a category that is driven by so much passion and sense of community. I am looking forward to working with the fantastic team at CCG to continue to drive excellence, trust and growth for our brands," Tyszka shared.

Tyszka will be based in Florida, where CCG is headquartered, and she will work closely with CCG's teams and customers around the world, with locations in London, Munich, Shanghai and Hong Kong, and coming soon: Dubai, as well as more than forty official submission centres in regions around the world. CCG states that Tyszka will provide strong support for these efforts through her more than 25 years of experience in marketing and brand storytelling.

