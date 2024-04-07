Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Chanté Timothy, graphic novel, Nosy Crow, Supa Nova

Chanté Timothy Sells Supa Nova Graphic Novel Rights To Nosy Crow

London author-illustrator Chanté Timothy has a new new graphic novel series featuring a young Black scientist, called Supa Nova.

Nosy Crow acquires world rights for the first two books set for 2025 and 2026.

The series follows Nova, a child genius inventor, tackling plastic pollution first.

Timothy's passion for science and comedy permeates her new nerdy, cool series.

London author-illustrator Chanté Timothy, artist on A Black Woman Did That and the Keisha Jones and Daddy Do My Hair series has a new new graphic novel series featuring a young Black scientist, called Supa Nova.

Nosy Crow UK Fiction editorial director Zöe Griffiths bought the world rights to the first two books from Chanté Timothy's agent Lydia Silver at the Darley Anderson Children's Book Agency Ltd for publication in June 2025 and spring 2026, published simultaneously in the USA with Nosy Crow Inc.

Supa Nova is the youngest child of two legendary scientists and is a child genius. She's smart, funny, and chock-full of energy, and each dynamic adventure will see her create an invention but then have to quickly rethink and save the day as her latest inspiration gets out of hand. In the first story, Nova tries to deal with plastic pollution – but when her creation comes to life, nothing goes as she expects.

On Instagram, Chanté Timothy posted "Since I was a little kid I always found science fascinating and I want to bring that wonder to children of today with of course the biggest comedic twist! If you knew me you'd know that I love to share trivial facts whenever I hear about it and that's how I started with my first Supa Nova story. I've been working on my two comic book series for a little while now and I can't wait to share Supa Nova with you all!!"

Chanté Timothy said in a statement, "I am beyond thrilled to have my very own graphic novel where I get to share my super nerdy but cool love of science and sci-fi in this wacky story. Working with the super-supportive team at Nosy Crow on something that I would have loved to read as a child has to be the most fulfilling point so far of my career and I can't wait for everyone to get to know SUPA NOVA!"

Zöe Griffiths added: "Chanté is the most fantastic creative and her bold colours and line had always caught my eye. I knew her style would be perfect for graphic novels and I was delighted to find she'd been developing the most amazing young scientist in SUPA NOVA! We're beyond thrilled to reach for the stars with this series and to help Chanté share it with the universe!"

